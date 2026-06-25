Welcome To The Jungle: Akshara Singh makes SHOCKING revelation about Akshay Kumar during shoot of Ghis Ghis song: ‘He had fever…’

Akshara Singh opens up about a surprising moment from the sets of Welcome To The Jungle, recalling how Akshay Kumar continued filming despite being unwell during a demanding song shoot.

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Akshara Singh applauds Akshay Kumar's professionalism (PC: Twitter)

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh has opened up about her experience working with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, especially during the shooting of the energetic track Ghis Ghis Ghis. The Bhojpuri star described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and shared how she was both nervous and excited when she first got the offer. The song marks Akshay Kumar’s special collaboration in the Bhojpuri-style number, which has already created buzz among fans for its vibrant visuals and high-energy performance.

Akshay Kumar’s dedication on set

Speaking to ANI, Akshara Singh highlighted Akshay Kumar’s unmatched professionalism during the shoot. She revealed that despite facing a high fever, the actor continued filming without slowing down or complaining. According to her, his commitment deeply impressed everyone on set and left a strong impact on her as a performer. She said, “The biggest thing was that he had a fever of 103-104 degrees while shooting. I kept observing him and realised how much he loves his work and his craft. He works with a great sense of responsibility and dedication.”

Akshara Singh recalls her reaction after hearing Akshay Kumar’s name

Akshara also spoke about how the project came to her and how overwhelmed she felt after hearing Akshay Kumar’s name attached to it. She admitted that she initially hesitated but later gained confidence after speaking with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The opportunity quickly turned into a dream moment for her, especially as she stepped into a big Bollywood production.

“I received a call from Ahmed Sir’s production house… I was told there’s a song in ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ and that I had to do it. I hesitated for a while. Later, Ganesh Acharya, sir, called me, and I felt reassured. He asked me if I would do the song. I asked what kind of song it was, and he said it’s a wonderful track and that I would really like it. He encouraged me to do it. And the moment I heard Ganesh sir and Akshay sir’s name, I was completely blank. (Main completely blank ho gayi thi),” she shared.

About the song Ghis Ghis Ghis

The song Ghis Ghis Ghis is part of Welcome To The Jungle and reflects the film’s colourful and comedy-driven tone. It features Akshay Kumar in a Bhojpuri-style performance alongside Akshara Singh, set against a lively backdrop filled with dance, humour and exaggerated cinematic energy. The makers have positioned the track as a mass entertainer aimed at celebrating desi musical flavour with a modern twist.



About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and features a massive ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon and several others ensembling over 30 actors from the Bollywood industry. The film is set to release in theatres on June 26 with paid previews from 25 June from 7:30 PM, and is already being talked about for its scale and star power.