Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar requests fun twist in reviews, suggests critics and reviewers to use laughter emojis instead of star ratings: ‘Please replace…’

Akshay Kumar's unusual suggestion during promotions quickly grabbed attention, as he encouraged a shift from traditional rating systems to a more humorous and audience-friendly style of review.

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Akshay Kumar wants emoji-based reviews for Welcome To The Jungle (PC: IMDb)

With the release of Welcome To The Jungle just around the corner, the film is already building strong buzz through its promotional campaigns. The multi-starrer comedy, led by Akshay Kumar, has been trending not just for its massive cast but also for the fun tone its promotions are taking. Known for his playful interactions with media and fans, Akshay once again grabbed attention with a light-hearted request aimed at critics and influencers. Instead of traditional review formats, the actor suggested a more entertaining way to rate films, which instantly sparked conversation across social media platforms.

Akshay Kumar’s playful request during promotions

Ahead of the film’s release, Akshay Kumar shared a message on his Instagram story where he jokingly asked critics and influencers to change the way they review films. He suggested that instead of giving star ratings, they should use laughter emojis while reviewing Welcome To The Jungle. His message read in a humorous tone, encouraging reviewers to adopt a more fun and audience-friendly style of expression. The idea quickly caught attention because it is unusual in the film industry where star ratings remain the standard method of judgment.

Why does the suggestion stand out?

The actor’s request reflects the light-hearted nature of the film itself, which is a full-blown comedy entertainer. Welcome To The Jungle is designed as a fun-filled ride with a massive ensemble cast, and Akshay’s suggestion seems to match the film’s mood. While the idea was clearly made in a joking manner, it sparked discussions among fans and social media users about how film reviews influence audience perception. Many saw it as a clever promotional move that fits perfectly with the film’s comedic theme.

Massive ensemble cast adds buzz to Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features one of the largest star casts in recent Bollywood history. The film brings together Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani among others.

The comedy is further strengthened by popular entertainers like Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. The film also includes special appearances by singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, adding to its entertainment value.

Franchise legacy and expectations from Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer

Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. The first film released in 2007 became a cult comedy hit, while the sequel Welcome Back released in 2015 continued the story with a new cast lineup. The upcoming film aims to bring back the original energy of the franchise while scaling it up with a much larger cast and bigger production value.

Expectations are high as fans look forward to another chaotic comedy experience from the franchise. The film is set to hit theatres on June 26 with paid previews commencing from June 25. With promotions in full swing, the makers are focusing on humour-driven marketing strategies to connect with audiences. Akshay Kumar’s recent comment has only added to the excitement, making the film one of the most talked-about releases of the season.