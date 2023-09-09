Home

Welcome To The Jungle Announcement Teaser: Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 56th birthday with a blast. The actor who recently shared the teaser of his survival-thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, has announced yet another movie as a birthday gift to his fans. Akshay kickstarted his morning by visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He was accompanied by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as he prayed at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. As fans are rejoicing on his special day, Akshay shared the announcement teaser of the third installment of Welcome. He along with his co-stars are seen in the video as they announce their upcoming project.

WATCH WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE ANNOUNCEMENT PROMO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

AKSHAY KUMAR-DISHA PATANI STAR IN CRAZY ADVENTURE-COMEDY

In the video Akshay and other actors are seen dressed in military uniform while the leading lady Disha Patani is seen donning a hot black crop top and sexy shorts. The teaser also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta and Raveena Tandon. The promo begins with the actors trying hard to sing the signature tune of Welcome but fail to do so. As Disha tries to showcase her singing skills, Daler Mahendi and Mika Singh interrupt her in between. Sanjay Dutt stops the and says, “Paaji khud ka gana theek se gaate nahi ho ek dusre ka gana kyu kharab karte ho (you can’t sing your own songs properly, why do you spoil each other’s songs)?” Suniel Shetty then asks, “Kaun leke aaya yaar inhe (who brought them here)?” Suniel asks who is that person who makes the sound of an instrument and a young girl replies, “acapella”. Disha once again tries to sing the tune by herself and Akshay asks her if it is a solo performance. The who crew then together sings the Welcome signature tune. Akshay took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) 😬#WelcomeToTheJungle.”

Welcome To The Jungle also features Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Rahul Dev in crucial roles. The film is scheduled to release on September 20, 2024.

