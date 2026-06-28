Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar’s film earns Rs 35 crore, becomes Disha Patani’s fifth highest-grossing film

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 2: The comedy film has also become Disha Patani’s fifth highest-grossing film, backed by strong audience response and worldwide collections. Check earnings.

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Welcome To The Jungle (PC -Twitter)

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle is enjoying a strong start at the box office. The comedy entertainer, which brings together a massive ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty, has crossed Rs 35 crore in just two days of release. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 20 crore on its second day, Saturday. With around 10,000 shows running across theatres, the film recorded an occupancy of nearly 33 percent. Including paid previews and opening day collections, the film’s total domestic earnings have reached around Rs 39 crore.

Before its official release, Welcome To The Jungle had already collected Rs 3.75 crore through paid previews. On day one, the film added Rs 15.25 crore, and the momentum continued into the weekend with a noticeable jump in collections.

Welcome To The Jungle worldwide collection

Globally too, the film has performed well. Reports suggest the movie has earned around Rs 46.8 crore gross in India, while overseas collections have reached Rs 10.70 crore. This takes its total worldwide collection to approximately Rs 57.50 crore.

Disha Patani’s fifth highest-grossing film

The film’s performance has also added another milestone to Disha Patani’s career. With its current numbers, Welcome To The Jungle has become her fifth highest-grossing film. Ahead of it are Baaghi 2, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang, and Ek Villain Returns. The latest release has now moved ahead of several of Disha’s previous films including Yodha, Kanguva, Kung Fu Yoga, and Radhe.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film has generated buzz not just for its box office numbers but also for its large cast and commercial appeal. One of the highlights has been a Bhojpuri track featuring Akshay Kumar and Akshara Singh, which has caught viewers’ attention.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, the film features a huge cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Farida Jalal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shreyas Talpade.