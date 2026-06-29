Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film becomes third-highest Bollywood opener of 2026; earns Rs…

Welcome to the Jungle has collected Rs 63.75 crore in its opening weekend, while its overseas gross has reached Rs 16.70 crore so far. The worldwide collection is just Rs 7 crore away to enter Rs 100 crore mark.

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Welcome to the Jungle (PC -Twitter)

Akshay Kumar’s comedy-action entertainer Welcome to the Jungle has created a strong buzz at the box office. On Sunday, the film witnessed a major jump in collections, helping it register an impressive opening weekend. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the multi-starrer has crossed Rs 76 crore in India within just three days. Based on the audience response, the film appears set for a successful, long run at the box office.

Welcome to the Jungle has been posting double-digit box office numbers for the past three days. On day three, a massive number of moviegoers turned up at theatres, and the impact was clearly reflected in the collections. Here’s a look at how many crores Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer has earned in India so far.

According to preliminary figures from Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar’s comedy entertainer Welcome to the Jungle recorded a strong box office performance on its third day. The film earned an impressive Rs 24.75 crore from 10,867 shows on Sunday. It is receiving an overwhelming response from audiences in theatres, with occupancy touching approximately 41% on Sunday.

With this, the film has collected Rs 63.75 crore in its opening weekend, while its overseas gross has reached Rs 16.70 crore so far. The film’s worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 93.20 crore. Earlier, it earned Rs 15.25 crore on Friday and Rs 20 crore on Saturday, along with Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews held on June 25. Overall, Akshay Kumar’s film has established a strong hold at the box office.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle has become the third-highest Bollywood opener of 2026. Only Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2 have opened bigger than the film so far. Going by the current trend, Welcome to the Jungle is expected to set several new box office records.

Welcome to the Jungle cast

Welcome to the Jungle is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikas Bali under the banners of Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films, and Sita Films. The film is loosely inspired by the 2008 Hollywood comedy Tropic Thunder. It features a star-studded ensemble cast; however, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who were key faces of the earlier Welcome films, are not part of this installment.

Along with Akshay Kumar, Welcome to the Jungle features Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film also brings in a strong comedy lineup with Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Vindu Dara Singh, Daler Mehndi, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, and Urvashi Rautela adding to the entertainment.