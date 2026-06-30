Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar starrer crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide despite Monday dip

Welcome to the Jungle has passed its first weekday test with a decent Monday collection. Despite the expected drop after a strong opening weekend, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy has officially crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in just four days.

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Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 4 (PC: IMDb)

A film’s first Monday is often seen as its biggest test, and Welcome to the Jungle has managed to clear that phase with ease. After enjoying a strong opening weekend, the comedy entertainer witnessed the usual dip in collections on Day 4. Even so, the numbers remain in single digit, showing that audience interest has not faded after the initial rush. The film has also reached a significant milestone globally in just four days, adding another achievement to its successful start at the box office. While the coming weekdays will decide how long this lasts, the early signs suggest that the comedy has found its audience. Here’s a look at Welcome to the Jungle’s latest box office numbers:

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 4

Welcome to the Jungle earned an estimated Rs 8.50 crore net in India on its first Monday (Day 4), as per Sacnilk. As expected, collections dropped from Sunday’s impressive figures, but the decline was in line with the normal weekday trend seen by most Bollywood releases. With Monday’s earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached around Rs 72.25 crore in India. The comedy has maintained a decent hold in cinemas, indicating that audience interest remains strong after its opening weekend.

Welcome to the Jungle crosses Rs 100 crore globally

One of the biggest achievements for Welcome to the Jungle has come to the worldwide box office. In just four days, Welcome to the Jungle has crossed Rs 100 crore mark globally, taking its worldwide gross to approximately Rs 106 crore and overseas collection stand at approx. Rs 19.95 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The overseas market has also contributed steadily, while the domestic business continues to remain the film’s biggest strength. Crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone within four days gives this movie a solid foundation for the rest of its theatrical run.

About Welcome to the Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The comedy features an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, alongside Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and more.

Packed with humour, action, and comedy, the film aims to recreate the fun and chaos that made the earlier Welcome films audience favourites. The nostalgic appeal of the franchise, combined with its large star cast, has helped draw family audiences to cinemas during its opening weekend.

The next few days will determine whether it can maintain its momentum and continue its successful run at the box office or not.