Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty’s multi-starrer film records another strong jump, total collection reaches to Rs…

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's latest multi-starrer maintains a steady theatrical run, registering another impressive increase in collections on its fifth day and strengthening its overall box office performance.

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Welcome To The Jungle box office (PC: Twitter)

Welcome To The Jungle is continuing its successful run at the box office as the comedy entertainer remains a popular choice among moviegoers even after the opening weekend. The film has managed to hold its ground during the weekdays and has now shown another positive jump on Day 5. Backed by a massive ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, the latest installment in the popular franchise is benefiting from steady audience interest. With family audiences turning up in good numbers, the film has maintained healthy collections and is now moving closer to another major milestone at the domestic box office.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 5

As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9.25 crore on its fifth day at the Indian box office. This marks a slight improvement over Monday’s Rs 8.50 crore collection, indicating that the film is witnessing stable weekday business instead of the usual drop seen after the first weekend. With its Day 5 earnings, the film’s India net collection has now reached Rs 81.50 crore. Meanwhile, its India gross collection stands at Rs 97.17 crore. The steady trend suggests that positive audience response and franchise popularity are helping the comedy entertainer remain strong at ticket counters across the country.

Occupancy remains healthy on Tuesday

The film also recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 29.06 percent on Tuesday which reflects a consistent response throughout the day. The morning shows began with an occupancy of 13.15 percent before improving during the afternoon to 27 percent. Evening shows witnessed 31.54 percent occupancy while the highest footfall came during the night shows with 44.54 percent occupancy. The rise in evening and night audience indicates that the film continued attracting viewers as the day progressed.

Worldwide collection crosses another milestone

Apart from its solid domestic performance the film is also doing well in overseas markets. On Day 5 it earned Rs 3 crore internationally. This has pushed its overseas gross collection to Rs 22.95 crore. Combining both domestic and international earnings Welcome To The Jungle has now collected Rs 120.12 crore worldwide. Crossing the Rs 120 crore mark within five days is another positive achievement for the comedy entertainer and strengthens its position at the global box office.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The story follows a group of gangsters criminals and eccentric characters whose lives collide inside a jungle near the border. What begins as a mission that resembles a film shoot soon turns into a chaotic adventure packed with comedy action confusion and unexpected twists.

The film features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Aftab Shivdasani, Urvashi Rautela, Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar and several other well-known actors.