Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 7: Can Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty’s multi starrer hold its ground against Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha?

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 7: Welcome to the Jungle has completed its first week at the box office. While weekday collections have naturally slowed, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy has managed to cross an important milestone worldwide. Here's a look at its day 7 earnings and overall performance.

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Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Alia Bhatt's Alpha (PC: IMDb)

The first week at the box office is often the biggest test for any film, and Welcome to the Jungle has now completed that journey. After enjoying a strong opening weekend, the comedy entertainer has entered the expected weekday phase, where collections tend to settle. Even so, the film has managed to stay in trends because of its multi-star cast and franchise appeal. With Akshay Kumar leading a star-studded line-up, the film has attracted family audiences and fans of the Welcome franchise. So, how much did Welcome to the Jungle earn on Day 7? Here’s a look at its latest box office collection in India and worldwide.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 7

Welcome to the Jungle collected an estimated Rs 5.25 crore (India net) on its seventh day, taking its first-week domestic total to around Rs 92 crore net, according to Sacnilk. At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed the Rs 130 crore mark, despite the expected weekday slowdown. The film enjoyed an impressive opening weekend before collections gradually dipped during the working week.

Welcome to the Jungle box office vs Alpha box office

Welcome to the Jungle’s biggest strength has been its opening weekend, when family audiences turned up in good numbers. The film now faces fresh competition with the release of Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari hitting theatres today. With Welcome to the Jungle already seeing a slowdown in daily collections, the new release is expected to impact screens and audience turnout. All eyes are now on whether the multi-starrer can sustain its momentum or gets overshadowed by the new big-ticket arrival.

However, like most releases, during the weekday Welcome to the Jungle witness a noticeable decline. Even with the slowdown, crossing Rs 130 crore worldwide and Rs 90 crore net mark in India within seven days places the film among the top performing Bollywood releases of the year.

Can Welcome to the Jungle maintain its momentum?

The second week will now determine how far Welcome to the Jungle can go at the box office. If the film manages to attract family audiences once again, it could comfortably move past the Rs 100 crore net mark in India.

Despite the expected weekday drop, the comedy has already delivered a solid opening week and proved that the Welcome franchise still enjoys a loyal fan following. It is expected that the coming weekend can make more numbers at the box office.