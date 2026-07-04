Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer continues strong run, inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark in India

After a solid first week at the box office, Welcome to the Jungle has entered its second weekend with expectations of another jump in collections. While some new releases have increased competition, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy movie is still holding on well.

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Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 8 (PCl IMDb)

Welcome to the Jungle has managed to keep audiences entertained ever since it arrived in cinemas. Backed by a star-studded cast and the popularity of the Welcome franchise, the comedy enjoyed a strong opening week and is now looking to build on that momentum during its second weekend. The film has maintained a steady run despite the usual weekday dip and new competition at the box office. With Saturday and Sunday expected to attract more family audiences, all eyes are now on whether the film can cross another major milestone. While the numbers have slowed compared to its opening weekend, the overall trend remains decent, making the coming days crucial. Take a look at Welcome to the Jungle day 8 box office collection and how much it has earned globally.

How much has Welcome to the Jungle earned on Day 8?

Welcome to the Jungle has collected around Rs 4.50 crore (India net) by the end of Day 8 which brings the total collection to Rs 97.65 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film is now just a few steps away from entering the Rs 100 crore club at the domestic box office, an achievement that is expected to come over the weekend if the current trend continues.

Globally, the comedy has already crossed Rs 143 crore gross, reflecting a healthy performance in overseas markets alongside its strong domestic run. Although the film witnessed the expected drop during weekdays, it has managed to maintain a consistent hold.

Welcome to the Jungle day wise box office collection (India)

Check out the day-wise box office performance of Welcome to the Jungle in India:

Day 0 – Rs 4.50 crore

Day 1 – Rs 18.30 crore

Day 2 – Rs 24.00 crore

Day 3 – Rs 29.70 crore

Day 4 – Rs 10.03 crore

Day 5 – Rs 10.64 crore

Day 6 – Rs 7.26 crore

Day 7 – Rs 6.49 crore

Day 8 – Rs 5.36 crore

Total – Rs 97.65 crore

Can the weekend give the film another boost?

The second weekend is likely to play a key role in determining the Welcome to the Jungle’s box office collection. Family entertainers and comedy films often witness decent numbers on Saturdays and Sundays, especially when they enjoy positive word of mouth.

However, Welcome to the Jungle is also facing fresh competition from new releases, including Alpha and Baby Do Die Do, which has arrived with a wide theatrical release. The reduced number of screens may affect the comedy’s collections, but trade experts believe the franchise’s popularity and ensemble cast could help it continue attracting audiences.

If audience interest remains steady, Welcome to the Jungle could continue its successful run over the next few days and emerge as one of the stronger box office performers.