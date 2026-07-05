Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty’s multi-starrer shows massive growth, enters Rs 150 crore club worldwide

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's Welcome to the Jungle has achieved another milestone at the box office, recording a significant jump in earnings and crossing the Rs 150 crore mark globally on its ninth day.

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Welcome To The Jungle box office (PC: Twitter)

Welcome to the Jungle has regained momentum at the box office after witnessing a slowdown at the start of its second week. The Akshay Kumar-led comedy entertainer recorded a strong jump in collections on its second Saturday, proving that audiences are still turning up for the film despite fresh competition in cinemas. The latest figures have also helped the multi-starrer achieve another significant milestone worldwide. With family audiences continuing to support the film and positive weekend footfalls boosting its performance, the comedy has once again emerged as one of the strongest performers currently playing in theatres.

How much did Welcome to the Jungle earn at the box office on Day 9?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle collected Rs 7.50 crore net in India on its ninth day. The film witnessed a sharp 66.7% increase over its Day 8 collection of Rs 4.50 crore, making it one of the biggest single-day jumps during its second-week run.

With the latest earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 105.15 crore, while its India gross collection now stands at Rs 125.19 crore. The strong Saturday numbers have also helped the film comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic market.

What is Welcome to the Jungle’s worldwide box office collection after Day 9?

The comedy entertainer has also continued to perform steadily overseas. On Day 9, the film added Rs 2.50 crore from international markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 29.95 crore.

Combining both domestic and overseas collections, Welcome to the Jungle has now grossed Rs 155.14 crore worldwide, officially entering the Rs 150 crore club within just nine days of release.

Why did Welcome to the Jungle witness massive growth on Day 9?

The impressive jump in collections can largely be credited to the weekend effect. After the expected drop on the second Friday, audiences returned to cinemas in bigger numbers on Saturday, giving the film a much-needed boost. Despite facing competition from new releases, Welcome to the Jungle has continued to attract family audiences thanks to its comedy, familiar franchise value and star-studded cast. If the trend continues, the film is expected to record another solid performance on Sunday.

How was Welcome to the Jungle’s theatre occupancy on Day 9?

The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 29.12% on Saturday. Occupancy remained low during the morning shows at 8.08% before increasing steadily through the day. Afternoon shows recorded 24.54%, evening shows reached 33.46%, while the highest response came during the night with 44.23% occupancy. Cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune reported encouraging attendance, while Chennai recorded the highest occupancy among the major centres.

Who stars in Welcome to the Jungle?

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts in Bollywood. The film features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff and Kiku Sharda in key roles.