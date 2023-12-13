Home

Welcome to The Jungle BTS Shows Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Trapped in Madness of Laughter, Fans go Gaga as Shoot Begins

The makers of Welcome 3 shared a BTS video as the shoot of the film begins in style. The video shows Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Krushna Abhishek, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyad Talpade in action.

Welcome 3 BTS viral video: Welcome to The Jungle has finally gone on the floors. The film boasts a huge star cast spearheaded by Akshay Kumar. Produced by Firoz A Nadidwala, the film is the third instalment in the comedy franchise and is being made on a giant budget. Akshay on Wednesday announced that the days of endless fun have begun as he started shooting the film. The actor shared behind-the-scenes footage from the sets.

In the video which is now going viral on social media, Akshay and Arshad are seen tied with a rope as Lara Dutta uses her whip to command power over the two and they jump off laughing. We also see Disha Patani, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Daler Mehendi, Yashpal Sharma, and Krushna Abhishek in the video. Akshay shared the hilarious BTS video from the sets of Welcome to The Jungle on Instagram with a caption that read, “Absolute madness of masti begins as we start the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your wishes for this rollercoaster full of all things fun and crazy 🙂 #Welcome3 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The video raised fans’ excitement around the film. Welcome To The Jungle, or Welcome 3 is one of the most awaited comedy films next year. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is slated to hit the screens in December next year. Apart from the above-mentioned actors, it also stars Raveena Tandon. In fact, it’s the first film in many years which marks the reunion of Akshay and Raveena on-screen after all that happened between the two on the personal front.

Check fans’ reaction to Welcome to The Jungle BTS video:

It’s time for absolute madness! The shoot for #WelcomeToTheJungle is officially on, and I’m excited to witness the masti unfold. Best wishes to the team for a crazy and entertaining adventure. #Welcome3 pic.twitter.com/42zm2jar6u — Abhinav Pandya (@Abhinav_Pandya8) December 13, 2023

Absolute madness of masti begins . The start shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. full of all things fun and crazy 🙂#Welcome3 pic.twitter.com/sWf4CrBCzb — Ashish Kumar (@AshishK30319991) December 13, 2023

It is time to Welcome the OGs back into the comedy genre with the BIGGEST COMEDY MOVIE of India Cinema

Welcome To The Jungle in cinemas from Xmas 2024#AkshayKumar || #WelcomeToTheJungle || #Welcome3 https://t.co/remfuOSC0a pic.twitter.com/D0Gro9BT5x — Nakuul (@Na_kuul) December 13, 2023

Sanjay Dutt, Kiku Sharda, Suniel Shetty, Mika, Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, Rahul Dev and Sharib Hashmi are other actors who are a part of the film. The BTS video sure looks fun and it will be interesting to see if Welcome 3 ends up being funnier than the first film in the franchise! Watch this space for all the latest updates on Welcome To The Jungle!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.