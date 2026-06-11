Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4 and the sequel boom: Why Bollywood is betting on familiar stories over original films

With several franchise films lined up for release, the Hindi film industry appears to be leaning heavily on proven formulas, raising questions about whether originality is taking a backseat to familiarity.

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Bollywood’s growing dependence on sequels (PC: IMDb)

Bollywood is entering another season dominated by sequels, reboots and franchise films. From Welcome To The Jungle to Dhamaal 4, some of the industry’s biggest releases are relying on names audiences already know. At a time when the theatrical business has become unpredictable and viewers are increasingly selective about what they watch on the big screen, producers appear to believe that familiarity is safer than experimentation. While nostalgia can generate excitement and guarantee strong openings, it also raises an important question: has Bollywood become too dependent on past successes instead of creating the next generation of original classics?

Why is Bollywood increasingly choosing sequels over original films?

The answer is simple: risk. Original stories today carry far greater uncertainty than established franchises. A sequel arrives with built-in awareness, existing fan loyalty and years of audience goodwill. For producers, that means lower marketing challenges and higher chances of securing profitable pre-release deals. Streaming platforms, television networks and music labels are often willing to pay premium amounts for recognizable intellectual properties.

Even before release, a franchise film can recover a significant portion of its investment through non-theatrical revenue streams. In a post-pandemic market where audiences carefully choose which films deserve a theatre visit, studios see franchise names as insurance policies.

Has nostalgia become Bollywood’s most powerful marketing tool?

Nostalgia is arguably the strongest currency in modern Hindi cinema. Audiences who grew up watching Welcome, Dhamaal, Hera Pheri and similar comedy entertainers instantly connect with familiar characters and worlds. Producers understand that emotional connection often works better than expensive advertising campaigns.

The strategy is visible across the industry. Whether it is action films, comedy franchises or legacy sequels, Bollywood continues to revisit successful properties because nostalgia generates immediate curiosity and social media engagement. However, nostalgia alone cannot guarantee long-term success. Several recent sequels have opened well but struggled once audience reviews began spreading.

Does Welcome To The Jungle perfectly represent this strategy?

Perhaps no upcoming film represents Bollywood’s current mindset better than Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film transforms the franchise’s traditional urban setting into a chaotic jungle adventure filled with action sequences, explosions and slapstick comedy. The story revolves around a fake film crew that becomes caught in unexpected madness after being mistaken for real soldiers.

The biggest attraction is undoubtedly the cast. Akshay Kumar returns to the franchise alongside Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and several others. With more than 30 actors appearing in the film, the scale is impossible to ignore. Yet the recently released trailer also highlights the risks of this approach. While the reunion of beloved stars creates excitement, the film often feels overcrowded. Several sequences resemble a low-budget blend of Tropic Thunder and Top Gun, relying heavily on visual chaos rather than strong comedic writing.

Why are reactions to Welcome To The Jungle so divided?

The trailer has generated sharply mixed reactions online. Supporters praise the return of Akshay Kumar to his signature comedy space and enjoy seeing familiar faces reunited. The large-scale dance numbers, action scenes and ensemble energy promise a traditional big-screen entertainer.

Critics, however, have questioned whether the film prioritizes spectacle over substance. Concerns have been raised about outdated humour, excessive star casting and visual effects that appear less polished than expected for a film of this scale. This divided response perfectly captures Bollywood’s current dilemma. Audiences may love familiar brands, but they still expect fresh entertainment.

See official trailer of Welcome To The Jungle here

Can Dhamaal 4 avoid the same trap?

As a cinephile, this is where concerns begin. The trailer of Dhamaal 4 is set to arrive tomorrow, and while anticipation is naturally high, expectations remain cautious. The franchise carries tremendous goodwill thanks to its earlier films, but Bollywood’s growing dependence on nostalgia has made many viewers skeptical.

The return of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra certainly sounds exciting. New additions like Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Ravi Kishan and Anjali Anand could also bring fresh energy. However, if the film depends solely on memories of previous successes without offering something genuinely new, it risks facing the same criticism currently surrounding many franchise projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Is Bollywood sacrificing creativity for safety?

Many original stories today struggle to secure large budgets, extensive marketing campaigns or wide theatrical releases. Meanwhile, sequels continue receiving massive investments because they are perceived as safer business decisions. This trend may help studios reduce risk in the short term, but it could create creative stagnation in the long run. Every successful franchise once began as an original idea. Without supporting fresh concepts today, Bollywood may eventually run out of beloved stories to revisit tomorrow.

For now, Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 represent both the strength and weakness of the sequel era. They carry enormous nostalgia value and undeniable star power. Whether they become genuine successes or simply reminders of better times will depend on one thing audiences still value above all else and that is a good storytelling and perfect execution.