Welcome To The Jungle: Shraddha Kapoor enjoys movie night with Rahul Mody as they watch Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty’s film

A casual night out turned into a talking point after Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were spotted enjoying a Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer film together in Mumbai.

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Shraddha Kapoor spotted with Rahul Mody on a movie date (PC: Twitter)

A casual evening out turned into a talking point on social media after Shraddha Kapoor was spotted enjoying a movie screening with screenwriter Rahul Mody. A short clip from inside a cinema hall has now gone viral, showing the actor in a relaxed mood as she watched Welcome To The Jungle. The video quickly caught attention online as fans shared it widely and reacted to the unexpected sighting. In the clip, Shraddha appears cheerful while sitting next to Rahul, sparking fresh curiosity about their bond and public appearances together.

What happened during Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody’s movie night?

The viral video was reportedly recorded by a fan inside the theatre during the screening of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty‘s film, which shows Shraddha Kapoor laughing at multiple moments in the film while Rahul Mody sits beside her. The fan who posted the clip wrote, “Watching Welcome To The Jungle with National Crush of India @shraddhakapoor.”

The light-hearted moment quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing attention from fans who were excited to see the actor enjoying a simple movie outing. The clip added another chapter to ongoing discussions about Shraddha and Rahul’s frequent public appearances together.

See viral video of Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody here

Are Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody dating?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been linked together since early 2024 when they were first seen leaving a restaurant in Mumbai. Since then, they have been spotted on several occasions including casual outings and family gatherings.

Their relationship speculation grew stronger when Shraddha shared a cosy selfie with Rahul on Instagram. In the picture, she was seen holding his arm while wearing matching white outfits. Her caption, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar”, led many fans to believe that the two had made their relationship public in an indirect way. Around the same time, followers also noticed Shraddha wearing a pendant with the letter “R”, further adding fuel to the rumours.

What is Shraddha Kapoor working on next?

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor continues to have a busy slate. She will next be seen in Eetha, a biopic based on the life of Marathi folk legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The actor also has major projects like Stree 3 and Nagin lined up, keeping her strong presence in Bollywood intact.

What is Welcome To The Jungle about?

Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, is one of the most star-studded films in recent Bollywood history. The film features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani in key roles.

The comedy entertainer also includes performances from Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Adding more glamour to the project, it features special appearances by Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar and Vindu Dara Singh.