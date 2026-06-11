Welcome To The Jungle trailer review: Akshay Kumar’s comedy spectacle feels like low-budget mix of Tropic Thunder and Top Gun, but Daler Mehndi steals the show

Packed with a massive ensemble cast and ambitious action set pieces, Welcome To The Jungle aims to revive the franchise's comic madness. While some visuals feel underwhelming, a few surprising moments and performances manage to grab attention.

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Welcome To The Jungle trailer out (PC: Twitter)

The trailer of Welcome To The Jungle has finally been unveiled, bringing back the franchise’s trademark mix of comedy, confusion and larger-than-life entertainment. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film attempts to combine military-style action, jungle adventures and slapstick humour on a grand scale. While the trailer packs in explosions, aerial stunts and an endless stream of comic moments, much of it feels reminiscent of a low-budget blend of Robert Downey Jr, Jack Black and Ben Stiller’s cult-classic Tropic Thunder and Tom Cruise’ iconic Top Gun, with several sequences appearing more chaotic than exciting. However, amid the overcrowded trailer and uneven visual effects, it is Daler Mehndi’s energetic presence that unexpectedly stands out, emerging as one of the most memorable highlights and offering a glimpse of the fun that longtime fans may be hoping for.

Does the trailer live up to Welcome’s legacy?

The biggest challenge for Welcome To The Jungle is the legacy of the first two films, the iconic Welcome and Welcome Back. The original Welcome became a cult comedy thanks to its memorable characters, sharp one-liners and hilarious misunderstandings. The sequel also found its audience despite mixed reactions.

This new instalment appears to take a different route altogether. Instead of urban chaos and gangster comedy, the story shifts into a jungle setting filled with military missions, helicopters, gunfights and treasure-hunt style adventures. While the ambition is evident, the trailer often feels more interested in creating noise than delivering genuine laughs.

What is the story shown in the trailer?

The trailer hints at a bizarre setup involving a fake film project, accidental killings, hidden agendas and a group of characters trapped in a jungle. As situations spiral out of control, the film appears to rely heavily on confusion-driven comedy. There are explosions, action sequences, chase scenes and slapstick moments packed into nearly every minute. However, because so many characters are introduced at once, the narrative feels cluttered and difficult to follow. Rather than building excitement, several scenes leave viewers trying to understand what exactly is happening.

Which actors make the strongest impression?

Despite the huge ensemble cast, only a handful of actors manage to stand out in the trailer. Akshay Kumar appears comfortable in the comic space and carries several important moments. Suniel Shetty brings his trademark screen presence as nostalgic Yeda Anna while Raveena Tandon’s return adds a welcome dose of nostalgia. Krushna Abhishek also delivers a few one-liners that genuinely land and provide some of the trailer’s better laughs.

Surprisingly, Daler Mehndi emerges as one of the most entertaining elements. His brief appearances inject energy into the trailer and leave a stronger impact than several actors who receive much more screen time. However, the trailer does not show any scenes of Sanjay Dutt

Is the massive cast helping or hurting the film?

One of the trailer’s biggest strengths is also its biggest weakness. The film features an enormous lineup including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Tusshar Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Yashpal Sharma and many others. While seeing so many familiar faces together sounds exciting on paper, the trailer struggles to give most characters a meaningful moment. Many actors simply appear for a few seconds before disappearing into the crowd, making the entire presentation feel overcrowded.

How do the visuals and action sequences look?

The film clearly aims for a larger-than-life presentation with helicopters, military uniforms, jungle landscapes and elaborate stunt sequences. However, the execution does not always match the ambition. Several visual effects look dated and some action scenes resemble spoofs rather than genuine spectacle. This is where comparisons to Tropic Thunder and Top Gun become difficult to ignore. The film seems to borrow elements from both styles but lacks the polish required to make those influences work effectively.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, the multi starrer is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 26, 2026. At present, the film is set to release in clash with DC Studios most anticipated Supergirl, which could work in its favour despite the mixed response to the trailer.

How are netizens reacting towards the trailer?

The response to the Welcome To The Jungle trailer has largely been mixed, with many viewers expressing disappointment over the film’s comedy, visual presentation and overcrowded cast. While some fans are excited to see the franchise return to the big screen, others feel the trailer lacks the charm and humour that made the earlier Welcome films so popular. One social media user wrote, “Leave Welcome Part 1, even Welcome Back trailer is far far better than Welcome To The Jungle trailer. Welcome, Welcome Back and Welcome To The Jungle.” The comment quickly gained attention among fans who compared the latest instalment with its predecessors.

Another viewer didn’t hold back and posted, “Welcome To The Jungle — one of the worst trailers ever! Comedy Night with Kapil Sharma type setup and jokes. Hope the film turns out to be much better. All the best to the entire team.” Questioning the film’s direction, a user commented, “I am not sure why they hired Ahmed Khan for this film. So many actors but the film is looking super dull. Very bad trailer.” A longer reaction that has been widely shared online read, “Welcome To The Jungle trailer dropped and instantly reminded me of Tees Maar Khan. Zero laughs, just a massive actors’ mela. Everything feels fake and the original madness is completely gone.” The user further listed five takeaways from the trailer:

Star cast Kumbh Mela — too many actors, zero comedy, jungle safe hai, but this trailer isn’t, over-polished and soulless remake vibes, Akshay carrying the entire film on his shoulders, more Bollywood employment scheme than actual comedy. The user concluded by saying, “The raw charm of the original Welcome is missing.”

See X users reactions on Welcome To The Jungle trailer here

Welcome to the Jungle trailer dropped and instantly reminded me of Tees Maar Khan. Zero laughs, just a massive actors’ mela. Everything feels fake, the original madness is completely gone.

5 takeaways:

1. Star cast Kumbh Mela, too many actors, zero comedy.

2. Jungle safe hai,… — Narinder Saini (@Narinder75) June 11, 2026

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE — one of the WORST trailers ever! Comedy Night with Kapil Sharma type setup and jokes. Hope the film turns out to be much better. All the best to the entire team — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) June 11, 2026

Leave Welcome Part 1, Even Welcome Back Trailer Is Far Far Better Than #WelcomeToTheJungle Trailer. Welcome

Welcome Back

Welcome To The Jungle pic.twitter.com/qsGHsWHcsy — Filmy_Duniya (@AyyanPanda) June 11, 2026

It’s a turn off your brain film…That’s fine but trailer didn’t feel funny/entertaining. Maybe the humour will work better in context of those scenes in the film but not for now. Cast, brand and scale should get that opening though!#WelcomeToTheJungle pic.twitter.com/YfXg1KfdmN — Movie Reviews Blog (@MovieReviewsBlg) June 11, 2026

Thoughts on #WelcomeToTheJungle Trailer – Below mid. The trailer hasn’t striked with any immediate excitement to watch the film. The VFX is poor, but I guess it’s meant to be like it was shown in the trailer. Keeping that aside, the humor is truly a hit and miss. Most of the… pic.twitter.com/WLVMWx6EVO — FillmyWorld (@Fillmyworld21) June 11, 2026

That ‘Congratulations ’ after Daler Mehndi dialogue #WelcomeToTheJungleTrailer is pure BRAINROT COMEDY, packed with META JOKES, it looks like as if it was the BTS footage of the film itself, and that is what the story is too. THE CONCEPT LOOKS VERY FUN! Akki looks… pic.twitter.com/OqkAu17U52 — CineZayed (@FridayTracker) June 11, 2026

throwing a massive cast together won’t fix a terrible script. #WelcomeToTheJungleTrailer one is a complete disaster. loud, unfunny, and cheap VFX. half the scenes and dialogues feel like they were added just to please Instagram reel creators for cheap virality. same exact… pic.twitter.com/nkJoVq184t — आदेश (@ADfanatic_) June 11, 2026

Trailer verdict: Can the film surprise audiences?

A trailer does not always represent the final quality of a film and Welcome To The Jungle could still have surprises in store. However, based on this first look and thge ongoing scenario with Bollywood, the movie appears to rely more on scale and star power than on strong comedy. The trailer offers a few amusing moments and nostalgic callbacks but overall feels stretched, messy and inconsistent. If the film manages to tighten its storytelling and use its cast more effectively, it could still emerge as an entertaining family comedy.