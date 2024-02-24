Home

Were Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor Romantically Involved? Fans Suspect Them Flirting in Old Chat

Rumors of a romantic involvement between Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan surfaced following their appearance together at the Global Teacher Prize event in Dubai in 2017.

Ranbir Kapoor received massive appreciation among fans after his film Animal was released. Kapoor is one of those actors who has always denied his presence on social media. As a result, people have always been curious to know whether the actor has a dummy account through which he keeps an eye on all the Bollywood gossip. However, now, a user decided to unveil the truth, when he dug deeper and found out some old chats of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan with Ranbir. Yes, you read that right! Everyone knows that Mahira and Ranbir have a history. Though the duo never publically spoke about each other, they made headlines when pictures of them surfaced following their appearance together in New York City.

Now, a Reddit user found a Twitter thread of Mahira with an anonymous user, which is reportedly said to be Ranbir Kapoor. Interestingly, the user also came across a Twitter (now X) handle with the same name and stumbled upon a conversation with Mahira Khan during the #AskMahira session. The account posted ‘My My My,’ to which Mahira responded with, ‘Haha, Yours yours, yours. The name of the account was Reymar_1528. Many times RK’s fans have asked him whether the account, which goes by the name Reymar is his account. Every time, the actor denied it but smirked.

Take a look here:

What is more interesting is that even the account with the same on Instagram is followed by Ayan Mukerji, who is Ranbir’s director for the movie Brahmastra. Coming back to Ranbir and Mahira, rumours started to rife about the duo being romantically involved with each other when a picture of both the actors from New York taking a smoke break went viral on the internet. Several reports claim that Ranbir flew to New York to meet Mahira Khan. However, both the actors remained tight-lipped about the matter.

Coming to Ranbir Kapoor’s work front, the actor was last seen in Animal. The movie made rounds and collected more than Rs 900 crore worldwide. Apart from Kapoor, the movie also featured Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimrii in lead roles. Now, Ranbir will feature Brahmastra 2 and Nitesh Tiwari’s highly-anticipated film Ramayana.

