TV actor Shweta Tiwari last year came out and filed a report against her husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic abuse. Their marriage had hit a rough patch and made several headlines about their separation in December 2019. Now, it seems things are fine between the two as they are living together under one roof. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Teams up With Debina Bonnerjee And Others For a Video on COVID-19 But Some Think it Accidentally Promotes Domestic Violence

Recently Abhinav Kohli shared a video of Shweta Tiwari with a fan named Fahwaan Khan on his Instagram account. Fans of Shweta were quick to slam Kohli as they didn’t like him posting the actor’s pictures and videos. As per everyone’s knowledge, Shweta and Abhinav were separated therefore, a few sections of people trolled him for removing her video and asked to ‘Move on’. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari Needs a 3-Year-old Baby For Upper Body Workout – Watch

As soon after Abhinav’s video went viral, Spotboye got in touch with the actor. Abhinav was quoted saying, “I wouldn’t want to talk much about it right now, but yes, there will be more posts in the near future for the viewers to have clarity. And for the record, Fahmaan and Shweta didn’t just bump into each other. It was a planned meeting below our residence.” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Calls Out People Who Blame Her For Her Second Broken Marriage, Read on

When Abhinav was asked about his relationship he indeed admitted to staying together with his ex-partner Shweta Tiwari. He said, “We’re not separated. We are staying together”.

In December, Shweta had lodged a complaint against her husband Abhinav Kohli. She alleged that he outraged the modesty of her daughter Palak Tiwari. Palak also broke her silence on being a victim of abuse by her step-father Abhinav Kohli in an Instagram post (now deleted).

Shweta is currently seen in Sony TV’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which is getting appreciated by the audience. The actor plays the role of a middle-aged single woman in the story opposite Varun Badola.