Home

Entertainment

Were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Forced to Vacate Their $20 Million Los Angeles Mansion? Here’s What We Know

Were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Forced to Vacate Their $20 Million Los Angeles Mansion? Here’s What We Know

Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick made headlines for vacating their swanky mansion located in Los Angeles, USA. Reports suggest the couple filed a lawsuit against the seller and asks for repayment of damages.

Were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Forced to Vacate Their $20 Million Los Angeles Mansion? Here's What We Know

Los Angeles: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas bought a swanky mansion in September 2019, for almost 20 million USD. In 2018 the Baywatch actress shifted to Los Angeles, USA after tying the knot with her lover Nick Jonas in Rajasthan. Now the couple is making headlines for vacating their luxurious property worth 20 million USD. According to the reports based on Page Six, Priyanka and Nick filed a lawsuit against the seller as their mansion got contaminated by water which later led to mold infestation.

Trending Now

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Vacate Their Luxurious Mansion In Los Angeles?

The media house claimed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, accompanied by their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, have relocated to a new home. It is currently unknown when the family of three intends to return to their previous residence. According to a source, the property is currently unoccupied and not up for rent.

You may like to read

What is the Issue Face By Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas?

In a lawsuit filed in May 2023 and exclusively obtained by Page Six, it was revealed that Priyanka and Nick encountered various issues with their pool and spa starting in April 2020. These issues included “porous waterproofing” leading to mold contamination and related problems.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Los Angeles Swanky Mansion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Additionally, a water leak developed in the barbecue area on the deck, causing damage to the interior living area below. The lawsuit alleges that these issues rendered the premises nearly uninhabitable and posed health hazards.

Will Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Get Payment For The Damages?

The lawsuit also states. “This has caused extensive and significant harm, as well as a lack of fulfillment of the agreement, which necessitates the cancellation of the purchase and sale.” It further mentions that Priyanka and Nick are looking forward to compensation for any resulting damages from the seller.

Based on the reports on Page Six, “The specific costs have not been finalized, but according to the complaint, the waterproofing issues are expected to cost more than 1.5 million USD, and general damages are estimated to be approximately 2.5 million USD.”

The report also remarked, “Alternatively, the plaintiff’s attorneys stated in court documents that the plaintiff should be repaid for all repair costs, along with compensation for the loss of use and other damages resulting from the defendant’s actions.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.