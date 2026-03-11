Were Shubman Gill and Riddhima Pandit planning to marry? Actress gives BIG statement saying…

Riddhima Pandit-Shubman Gill: Television actor Riddhima Pandit has finally addressed the persistent rumours linking her with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The speculation had been circulating across social media for months, with several reports even claiming that the two were planning a secret wedding in Jaipur. However, the actress has now clarified that there is no truth to these claims.

Riddhima recently appeared on the reality show The 50, where she was seen navigating challenges and interacting with fellow contestants. Although her journey on the show was short-lived due to low votes, she still managed to make headlines for her outspoken nature and a feud with co-contestant Vansh.

Riddhima Pandit-Shubman Gill’s Jaipur wedding rumours

The gossip surrounding Riddhima and Shubman Gill escalated earlier when several social media posts suggested that the two were not only dating but were also planning to tie the knot soon. According to the rumours, the alleged wedding was expected to take place secretly in Jaipur.

The speculation quickly spread across fan pages and entertainment portals, leaving many curious about whether there was any truth behind the story. However, Riddhima has now completely dismissed these claims, calling them baseless.

Riddhima Pandit says, ‘I don’t even know him’

In a recent interview, the actress firmly shut down the rumours while maintaining her calm and lighthearted tone. “There’s nothing like that. I consider myself a non-controversial person and want to remain so. I’ve never wronged anyone or said anything bad about anyone. I never engage in romance for the cameras,” she said.

Riddhima also added a humorous twist to her response. While denying any connection with the cricketer, she admitted that she finds him “extremely cute,” but clarified that the two have never even met. According to the actress, if they ever happen to meet in the future, they would probably laugh together about the bizarre rumours linking them.

Who is Riddhima Pandit?

For those unfamiliar with her work, Riddhima Pandit is a popular name in the Indian television industry. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Bani Sharma Singhania in the comedy series Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, where she played a humanoid robot. The show turned her into a household name and showcased her comic timing and screen presence.

She later appeared in Naagin 5, another popular television drama that further strengthened her presence in the entertainment world.

Apart from daily soaps, Riddhima has also participated in reality shows. She finished as the second runner-up on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9, where she impressed viewers with her fearless performances.

From television to OTT and films

In recent years, Riddhima has expanded her work beyond television. In 2024, she appeared in the film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, directed by Neeraj Pandey. The project featured a strong ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajeev Mehta and Divya Dutta.

The actress recently returned to reality television with The 50, where she once again grabbed attention for her candid personality.

For now, Riddhima seems unfazed by the dating rumours. By clarifying the speculation herself, she has made it clear that the viral gossip linking her to Shubman Gill is nothing more than social media chatter.