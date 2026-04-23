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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Arijit Singh steps out after retirement to cast his vote -Watch

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Arijit Singh steps out after retirement to cast his vote -Watch

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: This video of Arijit is now making the rounds on social mediawhen he steps out to cast vote. Watch!

Arijit Singh casts vote (PC: ANI)

The first phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections took place on April 23. Famous Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, known for his soulful voice, also came out to cast his vote. He cast his ballot in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, and his wife accompanied him to the polling station. After voting, Arijit also spoke to the media. A video from that moment has now surfaced, in which he is seen saying that if he conveys a message, people will start considering him a leader. In this video, Arijit Singh is seen smiling and interacting with the media.

He even shows his inked finger after casting his vote. When media members ask him to convey a message, Arijit replies, “If I convey a message, people will think I’m a leader.” He then smiles and leaves. Arijit often remains in the news for his simple demeanour. He frequently goes out on the streets without security, and as a result, many of his videos go viral on social media.

Watch the viral video of Arijit Singh:

This video of Arijit is now making the rounds on social media, and people are loving the way he smiles and interacts.

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Earlier in the day, Arijit Singh’s father, Surinder Singh, cast his vote in Murshidabad. After casting his vote, Surinder spoke to ANI and shared that the process was smooth and peaceful at the booth. He also wished that everything continue in the same manner during the elections. “Everything is good. May everything go well. There is no problem at all. Voting is going on smoothly. I have cast my vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. The first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Voter turnout surged to remarkable levels by 5 PM on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a massive 89.93% voter turnout rate, according to the Election Commission. (Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election: 152 seats witness over 91% voting in 1st phase, highest ever turnout)

Arijit Singh has retired from playback singing.

However, Arijit has been making headlines regularly over the past few months, primarily due to his retirement from playback singing. In January this year, he announced his retirement from playback singing through a social media post, stating that he would no longer sing for films. However, he will continue to create independent music. He also mentioned that although he has retired from playback singing, he still has a few songs in the pipeline, which will be released one by one.west de

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