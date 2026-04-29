Home

Entertainment

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mithun Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee cast their votes -Watch Videos

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mithun Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee cast their votes -Watch Videos

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Many celebrities were seen at polling booths across the city, joining citizens in participating in the democratic process. Check videos here.

Mithun Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee cast their vote (PC: PTI)

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 began on Wednesday. Many celebrities were seen at polling booths across the city, joining citizens in participating in the democratic process. Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty was among the early voters to cast his ballot in Kolkata. Mithun arrived at Subhokhon Community Hall in Belgachia and was seen standing in the queue with other voters as polling started. His presence drew attention at the booth, but the actor chose to wait like any other citizen before casting his vote. After voting, Mithun spoke to the media and said he had not asked for any special arrangements. He also said he was confident that the process would remain smooth and peaceful.

VIDEO | West Bengal Polls: After casting vote at Subhokhon Community Hall, Belgachia, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty says, “Like any ordinary person, I did not ask for any extra facility, nothing at all…I can guarantee that the voting will be conducted properly, and I thank the… pic.twitter.com/g3qzoiW7qb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026



“Just like any regular citizen, I haven’t requested any special treatment whatsoever. I’m confident the voting process will be carried out smoothly, and I appreciate the Election Commission for ensuring everything is in place. I firmly believe the election will proceed successfully,” the actor told reporters here.

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee steps out to cast his vote. Dressed simply in a dark green kurta, Chatterjee arrived at the polling booth and participated in the voting process like any other voter, as polling continued in phases across West Bengal. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Prosenjit Chatterjee shared his thoughts on the experience and said, “It is going very well. The system is functioning properly, and voting is taking place smoothly and peacefully in a very organized manner. I am very happy, especially because this is my son’s first time voting. Today, he got the right to cast his vote…”

VIDEO | West Bengal election: Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee casts his vote in Kolkata. He said, “The whole process is being followed properly, and the arrangements are very good. I am doubly happy this year because my son is a first-time voter. I am happy and proud that he… pic.twitter.com/V1sDxGshKx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers, make democracy more vibrant

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly was seen at a polling booth alongside his wife Dona Ganguly, drawing attention as he carried out his voting duty. Among those participating were Abir Chatterjee, who showed his inked finger after casting his vote, while Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan were also spotted exercising their voting rights.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Sourav Ganguly, and his wife, Dona Ganguly, cast their vote at a polling booth in South 24 Parganas. pic.twitter.com/f244EGnqkk — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026



The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state’s high-stakes corridors. The scale of the final phase is massive, covering nearly half of the state’s total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294). The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 1,64,35,627 and Female: 1,57,37,418 and Third Gender: 792). 1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women. The second phase is a major one in the state election, covering 142 of the total 294 Assembly seats. Around 3.21 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase, including 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 third gender voters.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: 78.68 percent voting till 3 PM, crude bombs recovered from Bardhaman

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.