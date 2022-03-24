Abhishek Chatterjee dies: Actor Abhishek Chatterjee passed away on Thursday at the age of 58. He was popular for working in the Bengali film and television industry. It is believed that he suffered a heart attack in the wee hours on Thursday. As reported by ETimes, the actor was shooting for his TV show Ismrat Jodi when he started feeling unwell and threw up on the sets.Also Read - Birbhum Violence: No One Will Be Spared, Says Mamata Banerjee; Accuses Opposition of Defaming Bengal

Chatterjee was first given first-aid by the crew on the sets and later was taken to his home since he refused to go to the hospital. Later, his family called a doctor at home who treated him with a few medicines. However, he died later the same night. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to offer condolence to the friends and family of the actor. She wrote, "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends (sic)."

Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 24, 2022

Chatterjee started working in the industry with his 1986 Bengali film Pathbola. He worked alongside veteran actors Utpal Dutt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sandhya Roy and Tapas Paul among others. May his soul rest in peace!