What Did Abhishek Bachchan Say After Watching Mom Jaya Bachchan’s Film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? – Exclusive

Abhishek Bachchan talked about his mother Jaya Bachchan starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and what did he think about it? The actor who is busy promoting Ghoomer, spoke exclusively to India.com - Read on:

Abhishek Bachchan, the doting son of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, leaves no chance to heap praises on his parents, and well. The actor never fails to win us over with his genuineness and down-to-earth nature. He spoke exclusively to India.com during the promotion of his sports drama ‘Ghoomer‘ to discuss his thoughts on his mother’s portrayal in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ His response won us over, and we were once more convinced that he is and will always be the ardent son. He said that he can envision his father Amitabh Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as actors but not his actress mother Jaya Bachchan. Wondering why? Read on!

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN CANNOT VIEW HIS MOTHER AS AN ACTOR

Abhishek Bachchan’s actress mother Jaya Bachchan, recently made a return to the big screen with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ The film also starred veteran actors like Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. We asked about Jr Bachchan’s first thoughts on her performance in the movie. He told India.com that it was hard for him to evaluate her.

Abhishek Bachchan said, “I saw the film with her. For me, as her son, like with my father and wife, I am able to view their work as an actor. I cannot do that with my mother. The bond is just different and I always look upon her as my mother so, it’s very difficult for me to look upon her as anything but my mother. So yeah it becomes very difficult for me to judge her work (sic).”

‘SERVING THE NATION IS MORE IMPORTANT TO HER’: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

The romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ won massive hearts at the box office. However, Jaya Bachchan’s portrayal has also generated a lot of discussion among moviegoers. The head of the Randhawa family sure left a significant impact with her screen presence. In reference to that, we questioned Abhishek Bachchan about Jaya Bachchan’s absence from the spotlight after the movie’s success, where she could have taken in all the love and appreciation from her fans and admirers. His answer once again bowled us over and we clearly didn’t know what to say!

Abhishek Bachchan said, “When the film was releasing, she was busy in the parliament. Her duties towards the nation, I think, took precedence over the promotion of the film. And at that time I think that’s a call that Karan and the producers will take of who has to be called where. I do know that when the film was released, she was in the parliament at the session and that I think is of more importance to her, obviously serving the nation than that (sic).”

Abhishek Bachchan looked at the camera to thank the audience for watching and showering his mother’s film (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani). He said, “On behalf of her, I would like to thank anybody who saw the film. Bohot bohot dhanyawad aap sabka. I hope she does more work.”

ABOUT ABHISHEK BACHCHAN-SAIYAMI KHER STARRER GHOOMER

‘Ghoomer’ is a story of a cricket player who loses her hand in a train accident and aspires to rejoin the Indian cricket team. Saiyyami portrays the cricket player, while Abhishek Bachchan assumes the part of her coach. The movie, which is being directed by R Balki and will be released in theatres on August 18. The movie also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in significant roles.

Watch this space for the exclusive interview!

