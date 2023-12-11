Home

What Does Dunki Mean? Shah Rukh Khan Finally Answers All Your Curiosities – Watch New Song Teaser

Shah Rukh Khan at last revealed the meaning of the title of his new film - Dunki. Here's what he said as he dropped the teaser of a new song from the film.

Dunki Title Meaning: After two successful consecutive blockbusters worldwide – Pathaan and Jawaan, Shah Rukh Khan eyes on having a hattrick at the Box Office with Dunki, his third film this year. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it is hitting the screens by the end of 2023 as the big Christmas release this year. Dunki is a debut collaboration between SRK and the director who is popularly known for his blockbuster hits like PK, and Sanju. The film features pivotal roles played by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others.

SRK on Monday morning dropped the teaser of Dunki Drop 5 on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). For the unversed, Dunki is a term which refers to taking back-door routes to cross international borders. The actor at last revealed the exact meaning of the film’s title that generated the curiosity ever since it was announced. Shah Rukh released the teaser of the new song from the film titled O Maahi and talked about the meaning of the film’s title in his long caption.

The superstar captioned his post: “Sab poochte hain Iss liye bata raha hoon. Dunki ka matlab hota hai apno se door rehna….aur jab apne paas ho toh bas lagta hai qayamat tak uske saath hi rahein. O Maahi O Maahi. Feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today. (Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi….feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today)!”

Take a Look At Shah Rukh Khan’s Tweet- Watch Video:

Sab poochte hain Iss liye bata raha hoon. Dunki ka matlab hota hai apno se door rehna….aur jab apne paas ho toh bas lagta hai qayamat tak uske saath hi rahein. O Maahi O Maahi. Feel the love before sun sets on the horizon today. Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean?… pic.twitter.com/rvdUBaUWPL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2023

The teaser featured a short video of SRK standing in the middle of a desert and performing his iconic ‘opening arms pose’. The actor was seen donning an all-black outfit in the O Mahi O Mahi song sung by Arijit Singh. The video also mentioned the ‘promo version, the film has a different version’. The initial two songs from the movie which released earlier were titled ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ and ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’ – both of which got much love and appreciation from the audience.

Dunki- Casting Crew

The immigration drama features popular Bollywood stars like Taapsee Pannu playing the character Manu, Vicky Kaushal portraying Sukhi, Vikram Kochhar as Buggu, Anil Grover playing the role of Balli, and Boman Irani essaying the role of Gulati in the film. The storyline revolves around four friends from a small district of Punjab who have a dream to go to England. The story then shows how without a visa or ticket, they plan to cross borders through illegal ways.

Dunki Movie Release Date

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial is releasing in India on December 22 with special overseas previews on December 21, a day before the release. It is facing a clash at the Box Office with Salaar: CeaseFire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran ans Shruti Haasan. Both films are expected to create a massive worldwide Box Office collection by the end of 2023. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the clash! Are you excited for the new Dunki song, though?

