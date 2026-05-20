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What happened between Varun Dhawan and a fan at Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai event in Lucknow?

What happened between Varun Dhawan and a fan at Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai event in Lucknow?

A recent promotional appearance in Lucknow featuring Varun Dhawan became widely discussed after a fan reportedly waited for hours, leading to a moment that later caught public attention online and triggered reactions from viewers.

Varun Dhawan (PC: IMDb)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been busy promoting his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, along with co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. As part of the film’s promotional tour, the team recently visited Phoenix Mall in Lucknow, where a huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the stars. The event saw a massive fan turnout with people waiting for hours just to see their favourite actor. However, the situation later turned emotional when one fan shared her disappointment online, claiming she missed a proper interaction with Varun despite waiting for a long time.

What happened at the Lucknow event?

During the promotional appearance in Lucknow, Varun Dhawan and his team were welcomed by a large crowd that had been waiting since early hours. According to a fan’s social media post, she had waited nearly five hours hoping to get an autograph and a brief moment with the actor. However, due to tight scheduling and crowd control, the actor’s stage appearance reportedly lasted only a few minutes, leaving several fans disappointed. The fan later posted a video saying, “We waited for 5 hours and he came for just 5 min,” which quickly started gaining attention online.

Watch viral video from Lucknow event here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by divyanshi tiwari (@unfiltered_divaaaa)

How did Varun Dhawan respond?

After the video went viral Varun Dhawan noticed the post and responded directly in the comment section. He apologized to the fan and explained that the situation was beyond his control. He wrote “Sorry I couldn’t give an autograph we were made to leave a lil early by the cops.” His response was appreciated by many social media users who felt the actor handled the situation with honesty and respect. One user commented “At least he replied personally that shows he cares about fans” while another wrote “Crowd control issues happen he still acknowledged it.”

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What did Varun say after the event?

Following the incident Varun also shared a video on his Instagram story addressing the large crowd in Lucknow. In the clip he thanked fans for their overwhelming support and admitted that the turnout was much bigger than expected. He also promised that next time he would plan a bigger and better organized event so that more fans could meet him comfortably without such limitations.

Why is the film also in the news?

Apart from promotional buzz Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has also been surrounded by discussions related to remake rumours which have been officially denied by the makers. There has also been a separate controversy around the use of the iconic track Chunari Chunari where rights and legal claims have been debated between production houses. Despite these issues the film continues to stay in the spotlight as anticipation builds ahead of its trailer launch.

What is next for promotions?

The film directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan marks another collaboration between him and Varun Dhawan after several successful projects. The team continues its promotional tour and is preparing for the official trailer launch scheduled in Mumbai on May 21. The film is set for its theatrical release on June 5, 2026 in a tight clash with Ram Charan‘s Peddi, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana.

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