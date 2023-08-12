Home

Entertainment

What Happened in Punjab in ’95 And Why is Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Under Fire?

What Happened in Punjab in ’95 And Why is Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Under Fire?

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Punjab 95 was due to premier in the Toronto Film Festival, but allegedly has been pulled from the line up. The movie has been brewing up controversies and been under the radar right from when it was announced.

Punjab 95, a film starring Diljit Dosanjh has been pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). While the moviemakers had announced its premiere at the TIFF, according to a report by Variety, the movies’ name is not to be found in the lineup. The movie was a telling story of a human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and has been under the radar right from when it was announced. The festival had earlier described the movie as “uncovering murderous corruption during Punjab’s period of insurgency.”

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

WHO IS JASWANT SINGH KHALRA, DILJIT’S CHARACTER IN THE MOVIE?

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a human rights activist who was also the director of a bank in Amritsar during the insurgency period. He hailed from a family of social activists and the belief is still running in his family. His grandfather was a leading activist in the Ghadar movement for India’s Independence. Later his wife also strided in the similar direction of activism like her husband.

Khalra came under the radar following Operation Blue Star, the assassination of then Prime Miniter Indira Gandhi and the Anti-Sikh riots. During this militancy period, Khalra lead a battle against alleged fake encounters of Sikh youth by police. He reportedly found evidence against Punjab police regarding the abduction, encounter and cremation of over 25,000 Sikhs without record. He also claimed that around 2000 police officers were also killed who refused to cooperate in the movement.

The Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Supreme Court after a thorough inquiry observed that the police did actually kill several youths under the pretext of being militants.

Later, in September of 1995, Khalra disappeared in the blue. He was last seen washing his car in Amritsar and no one ever saw him again. Almost a decade later, six police officials were convicted of his murder after a long CBI investigation.

WHAT IS THE CONTROVERSY AROUND PUNJAB 95?

Punjabi singer and actor Dilijit Dosanjh has always reigned the hearts of his audience and it was in July when he released the first look of the movie announcing its premiere at TIFF. However, its name is nowhere in the list now, as per Variety. The film had to pass through several cuts and changes as suggested by CBFC.

Initially, the movie, directed by Honey Trehan, was named Ghallughara. The name traces its origin to a word that refers to a massive massacre of Sikhs in the 17th century. The CBFC stated that a few scenes from the movie potentially can incite violence and affect India’s relations with foreign states as well. Later RSVP filed a petition on Bombay High Court but the verdict is still awaited.

After a battle of several months with the censor board, the film was issued an A-grade certification and demanded 21 cuts and modifications of a few dialogues.

Punjab 95 is a Honey Trehan movie featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal. It is inspired from the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES