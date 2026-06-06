What happened to Anthony Head? Cause of death and family details of Buffy star explained

Anthony Head, best known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has drawn widespread attention following reports about his passing.

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Buffy and Ted Lasso star Anthony Head (PC: Twitter)

Anthony Head, the British actor loved for his roles across television, film and theatre, has passed away at the age of 72. Known globally for playing Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and later appearing in popular shows like Ted Lasso and Merlin, his death has left fans across generations shocked and emotional.

The actor was admired for his long and versatile career that stretched over decades, covering drama, comedy and stage performances. From cult television fame to mainstream streaming success, Anthony Head remained a familiar and respected face in entertainment. His passing has now led to an outpouring of tributes from fans, colleagues and the wider film and TV industry.

Cause of death and family statement

Anthony Head passed away due to complications linked to pneumonia. According to a statement shared by his daughters Emily Head and Daisy Head, he died peacefully while surrounded by his family.

They described him as an “extraordinary father” and said that he loved his work deeply. In their message, they added that he always felt lucky to have spent his life doing what he enjoyed most. The family also shared that he will be deeply missed by friends, colleagues and fans around the world. His daughters also expressed gratitude for the love and support they have received, saying that it has been an honour to witness his impact both personally and professionally.

Career highlights across television and film

Anthony Head became widely known in the late 1990s after playing Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a role that earned him international recognition. He later appeared in Little Britain, Merlin where he played King Uther Pendragon, and Ted Lasso as Rupert Mannion.

His career also included roles in The Iron Lady, Doctor Who, Persuasion, The Inbetweeners, Motherland, Silent Witness, and Bridgerton. He also worked in radio dramas such as The Archers and built a strong theatre career with productions like The Rocky Horror Show, Godspell, and Chess. In the advertising world, he was widely remembered from the famous Nescafé Gold Blend commercials in the 1980s and 1990s.

Family life and personal background

Anthony Head’s family has deep roots in the entertainment industry. His daughters Emily Head and Daisy Head are both actors working in television and film. Emily is known for The Inbetweeners, while Daisy has appeared in shows like Harlots and Shadow and Bone. He was also the brother of actor and singer Murray Head, known for his music hit “One Night in Bangkok” and his role in Sunday Bloody Sunday. Anthony Head had been grieving the loss of his long-term partner Sarah Fisher, who passed away in 2025. She was known for her work in animal welfare.

Anthony Head’s legacy in entertainment

Anthony Head’s final screen appearances included projects like Bridgerton and Ted Lasso, where he reached a new generation of viewers. His performances were often praised for their warmth, authority and emotional depth. He also received recognition at international film festivals, including a Best Supporting Actor award at the Prague International Film Festival. His legacy continues through his vast body of work, which spans television classics, streaming hits, theatre productions and radio dramas.