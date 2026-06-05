What happened to James Handy? Inside the death of Jumanji and Top Gun: Maverick star

James Handy’s passing at the age of 81 has saddened Hollywood, with many remembering his long career and memorable screen appearances spanning decades in film and TV.

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James Handy leaves behind a legacy (PC: IMDb)

Veteran Hollywood actor James Handy, known for Jumanji, Top Gun: Maverick, Taps and several acclaimed television appearances, passed away at the age of 81 on June 3, 2026, in Los Angeles. He was reportedly found injured outside a residence in the Tarzana area after an emergency distress call alerted authorities. Police and medical teams reached the location quickly and rushed him to hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. The shocking nature of the incident has left the entertainment industry stunned, with investigations now underway to determine what led to the tragedy.

How did the incident unfold in Tarzana?

According to police, the situation began after a 911 call reporting “unknown trouble” was received from a home on Erwin Street in Tarzana. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Handy lying in the front yard with multiple stab wounds to his chest. Despite immediate medical attention and rapid transport to hospital, he could not survive.

Authorities later identified the suspect as 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, who is reportedly the son of James Handy’s girlfriend. As per reports by the LAPD, Gledhill himself contacted emergency services after the incident and later flagged down responding officers, informing them that he was the person they were looking for. He was taken into custody without resistance and has been charged with murder. His bail has been set at USD 2 million as investigations continue.

What is James Handy remembered for in Hollywood?

James Handy built a long and steady career spanning nearly five decades with around 150 credits in film, television and stage work. He became widely recognized for his role as an exterminator in late Robin Williams Jumanji (1995) and later appeared as bartender Jimmy in Tom Cruise’ Top Gun: Maverick (2022). He also made one of his early film appearances in Sean Penn‘s Taps (1981). Over the years, he earned a reputation as a reliable character actor who appeared across multiple genres in both films and television.

Which TV shows did James Handy appear in?

Beyond films, Handy was a familiar face on television with appearances in several major shows. His credits include The West Wing, ER, Criminal Minds, Castle, Cold Case, Without a Trace, CSI: NY, NCIS: Los Angeles, The X-Files, Commander in Chief, The Closer, Alias, Crossing Jordan, 9-1-1, Mulaney and The Young and the Restless. His consistent presence across decades made him a recognizable supporting actor in American television.

What shaped James Handy’s early journey?

Before entering Hollywood, James Handy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, an experience that had a lasting impact on his early life. Later, while studying English and Drama in college, he discovered acting and was encouraged by his professors to pursue it professionally. That encouragement eventually led him to a long career in Hollywood.