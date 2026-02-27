Home

What happened to Kannada film director TA Anish, who was abducted and brutally beaten with hockey sticks and cricket bats, and then…

In the film director TA Anish case, a female actor Aishwarya, also known as Ash Melo, has been arrested. Anish said he had a financial dispute and was attacked with cricket bats and hockey sticks.

Kannada film director TA Anish was reportedly kidnapped, attacked, and robbed in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday, February 26. So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the case, including a regional actor and a social media influencer. The female actor has been identified as Aishwarya, also known as Ash Melo, according to PTI. The director, TA Anish, had filed a complaint with Adugodi police on February 11. In his complaint, Anish said he had a financial dispute with an investor in his yet-to-be-released film Jeevanada Bhashe, along with a colleague who worked with him. “During the investigation, police pursued multiple angles and secured a total of 11 accused, including one woman, involved in the crime,” the officer told PTI.

The complainant moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai about two months ago. He had told an actor friend in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, that he wanted to sell his car. According to a senior police official, the accused found out about this through the actress and offered to help him sell the car.

What happened to Kannada film director TA Anish?

Anish was tricked into coming from Mumbai to Bengaluru on February 9, with the promise of a potential buyer for his car. The accused and their group asked him to come to a location in the Adugodi police area. On the night of February 9, 2026, they allegedly kidnapped him in a car and took him to a house in the Byadarahalli police area, where he was kept. While he was held there, five to six people reportedly attacked him with cricket bats and hockey sticks and stole ₹30,000 in cash and the gold jewelry he was wearing, according to the police. Later, he was taken to Mandaragiri Hill near Panditanahalli in Tumakuru district, where the assault continued with more people involved.

Following the complaint, the Adugodi police officially registered a case for kidnapping and assault. Authorities confiscated six mobile phones, gold ornaments, a vehicle, and cash from the accused, who have been remanded to custody as the investigation continues.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

