What happened to Salim Khan? Salman Khan's father rushed to ICU after complaining of...

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan is 90-year-old. He has been admitted to ICU after complaining of... Salman Khan and his family visit him at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

Published: February 17, 2026 4:02 PM IST
By Kritika Vaid
Salim Khan, a veteran Hindi cinema screenwriter and father of Salman Khan, was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday.  The 90-year-old writer reportedly complained of body swelling, prompting doctors to keep him under observation. Upon hearing about his deteriorating health, family members immediately rushed to the hospital.

Son Salman Khan, daughter Alvira Khan, son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, and grandson Ayaan Agnihotri also visited the legendary screenwriter at the hospital. Salim Khan‘s adopted daughter Arpita Khan’s husband, actor Ayush Sharma was also spotted at the hospital.

According to reports, Salman Khan left his ongoing shoot in Madh and went straight to the hospital. A team of doctors is constantly monitoring his health, and his condition is currently reported to be stable.

Salim Khan’s name is etched in the Hindi film industry as a writer who redefined both the language of cinema and the image of the hero. He began his career as an actor, playing small roles in films during the 1960s, but he did not receive the recognition he sought. It was during this period that he realised writing, not acting, was his true strength. He then transitioned to screenwriting, marking the beginning of his remarkable journey.

India.com pays for Salim Khan’s speedy recovery.

Kritika Vaid

Entertainment editor with 11+ years of experience.

