Los Angeles: International singer Britney Spears is fighting a legal battle to end her conservatorship. Her legal fight is making headlines everywhere around the world, with fans coming out in her support and asking the court to #FreeBritney. While some people claim that conservatorship is toxic, others call it slavery.

But what does it mean to be under conservatorship? Why is Britney Spears fighting her father? What's the fight all about?

What is conservatorship and how does it work?

Under U.S law, if a person is considered to have diminished mental capacity, a court can step in and grant someone else the power to make financial decisions and major life choices for the person. This person can either be a family member, a friend or anybody else appointed by the court. A person under conservatorship is called a conservatee (Britney is a conservatee in this case). As per the law, the guardian will make all choices and decisions, on behalf of the conservatee. Also Read - Britney Spears Wardrobe Malfunction: Global Popstar Suffers Nip Slip as Bra Falls Down on Opening Night of ‘Piece of Me’ Tour

How is Britney Spears related to conservatorship?

Since 2008, pop singer Britney is under the conservatorship of her father James Spears. It all started after Britney found it difficult to handle fame and paparazzi who used to aggressively follow her all the time. This impacted her mental health and she attacked one cameraman's car with an umbrella once. She also shaved her head at a salon and lost her children's custody. The pop icon was then hospitalised and conservatorship was put in place.

What does it mean for Britney to be under her father’s conservatorship?

This means that since 2008, Britney’s father had power over her life choices and controlled her money as well. He also has the right to make medical decisions and business deals. This also means that if Spears wants to marry again, her father must approve it.

What does Britney argue demanding her conservatorship?

Britney is demanding an end to her conservatorship claiming that she has absolutely no privacy. The global pop icon told the Los Angeles judge that she has been drugged, compelled to work against her will, and prevented from removing her birth control device over the past 13 years and that she wants to sue her family for the way she has been treated. The Grammy winner said that the caretakers of the conservatorship would violate her privacy and watch her change while she was naked.

What is #FreeBritney Campaign?

Britney’s legal fight grabbed headlines across the world with people coming in support of her and asking to end the conservatorship. While some people claim that it is toxic, others say that conservatorship is an act of slavery. Lakhs of people have signed the petition to free Britney and believe that the conservatorship is only a means to exploit their favourite singer. However, James Spears has called the group conspiracy theorists and claimed that those who support #FreeBritney do not understand the totality of the situation.

Several celebrities have also come in Britney Spears’ support including Justim Timberlake, Halsey, and Mariah Carey among other. While Justin Timberlake wrote, “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,” Halsey admired her courage. Even Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram stories and used the hashtag #FreeBritney.

