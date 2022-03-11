A melting pot to explore 192 countries in a single place, Dubai Expo 2022 the world’s largest B2B fintech event returned to the UAE for another insightful edition.Also Read - International Flights: UAE Bats For Resumption of Normal Flight Services With India Amid Rising Airfares

Joining Innovators, thought leaders and industry shapers, was Indian female producer Warda Khan Nadiadwala, who was an esteemed speaker at the event known for being a hub of ideas and networking opportunities.

A producer, mother and wife, Warda spoke at the forum on the occasion of Women’s Day pledging to save mother earth and addressing the concern of environmental pollution and the adoption of steps in making for a healthier personal and professional life.

One of the country’s leading female producers, Warda gave instances of how she as a producer has taken on the challenge and responsibility of being more environmentally conscious. She also shared insights on how her banner has implemented ‘Green Filmmaking’ by going paperless and plastic free, apart from other ways to usher in environmental change.

If that wasn’t all, the power producer also shared instances of how she as an individual , a mother and a wife has adopted environmentally friendly changes from eco-friendly food and items, recycling and reusing, saving electricity, right down to repeating her outfits as an environmentally conscious fashionista.

Said Warda Nadiadwala, “I was so delighted to have shared the India Pavilion podium at the Dubai Expo 2022 with all the other dignitaries who are masters of their respective sails. It’s very proud & reassuring to know our Hon. Prime Minister’s plan of 5 Ratna Program towards saving our Mother Earth”.

Interestingly, it was for the first time that women front lined the podium at the forum, making this a historic and game-changing year for Dubai Expo.

(This is a press release)