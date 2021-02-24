Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s most awaited second baby is here. The diva delivered a boy on Sunday, February 21 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Best wishes and congratulatory messages have poured in since then, but there is still a buzz around Kareena and Saif’s baby and it is- What is the name of their second baby? Taimur Ali Khan’s younger brother arrived and he is super happy about him. Many of his and Bebo’s fans want to know what the family will call him. Amid this, nana Randhir Kapoor has shared an update about the newborn baby’s name. While speaking to Mid-Day, Randhir told that the family has not decided the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s second baby. He said: “It’s too early. We haven’t decided on the baby’s name yet.” Also Read - Bhoot Police VS Liger Box Office Clash: Saif Ali Khan And Vijay Deverakonda Are Set To Rule Theatre This September

It was earlier reported that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan haven’t thought about the name of the second child beforehand as she thinks that invites trolls. In an episode of What Women Want, Kareena had said that after all the controversy that was caused by her first child, Taimur’s name, they have decided to wait until the baby arrives. She mentioned, “We’re going to leave it till last minute and then spring a surprise.” Also Read - First Glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Baby Boy is Here - Family Brings The Newborn Home

Meanwhile, a video of the new baby is doing rounds on the internet where the baby is resting in his nanny’s arms while seated inside the car as they head towards home. While the face of the baby is not visible, one can see the tiny bundle of happiness sleeping peacefully. Also Read - When Saif Ali Khan Wanted to Name His Baby Faiz But Kareena Kapoor Insisted on Taimur!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood❤ (@bollywoodarab.fc)

Saif Ali Khan is happy to announce the arrival of the second baby. In a statement, the actor said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”