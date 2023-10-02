Home

What is The 7-Year Curse in K-Pop? BTS to Seventeen, 5 Groups Who Made it Through

The 7-year curse deals with organizations choosing between renewing their agreements and breaking them apart. Here's everything you need to know about the curse in the world of K-pop:

K-pop is one of the most diverse and popular music industries pacing its dominance in the Global music scene. Its popularity is growing immensely day by day. K-pop definitely has exceptional talent and vast music genres which is loved by its audience all over the world. If you are also a K-pop fan you must have heard about the term ‘7-year curse.’ However, if you’re still wondering what it means? We’ve got you covered!

What is the 7-year curse?

All K-pop artists are required to sign a contract with their respective music companies before their debut. The tenure period of this contract lasts for 7 years as a standard set by the Fair Trade Commission of South Korea. Although it is very common for either the group to disband or a member to hail from the group after the contract period that is why it is called the 7-year curse in K-pop. Several K-pop bands like 2NE1, 4 Minute, SISTAR, Miss A and many more didn’t survive the curse. While other bands, like EXO and Girls Generation, are still going strong, its members have left.

5 K-pop Groups That Survived The 7-Year Curse:

1. BTS – The most famous boy band BTS debuted under BIG HIT Music in the year 2013.BTS is still active celebrating their successful 10 years with their company along With all the members.

2. SEVENTEEN – The boy band successfully broke the 7-year curse after debuting in the year 2015, all the 13 members renewed their contract once again in the year 2022.

3. TWICE – The girl group debuted in the year 2015 and is still together with all the members renewing their contracts in 2022.

4. Mamamoo – The group debuted in the year 2014 with all four members still continuing together.

5. Red Velvet – The famous band debuted in the year 2014 and has constantly active since then with all the 5 band members together.

However, there are rumours that the popular band BLACKPINK may now fall prey to this 7-year curse since only Rose has extended her contract.

