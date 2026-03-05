Home

What is the age gap between newlyweds Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, older one is...?

After their grand wedding celebrations many fans are searching for details about Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok including their age difference personal background and relationship timeline. Here is everything known so far about the newly married couple.

Celebrations filled home of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after son Arjun Tendulkar married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok. The wedding in Mumbai drew massive attention from cricket fans Bollywood followers and media. Couple shared long relationship before deciding to begin life journey together. Curiosity around personal details of newly married pair quickly grew online especially topics related to age difference between them.

What is age gap between Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok?

Many fans wondered who holds senior position in terms of age. Records show Arjun Tendulkar born September 24 1999. Meanwhile Saaniya Chandhok born June 23 1998. Age difference stands slightly above one year which means Saaniya older than Arjun. Relationship highlights idea that age difference rarely becomes barrier in modern partnerships, especially when understanding respect and shared goals remain strong.

Journey Of Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar grew up in family deeply connected with cricket due to father, Sachin Tendulkar. Education completed at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before professional cricket focus began. Arjun represented India Under-19 team during series against Sri Lanka in 2018.

Later career progressed through domestic tournaments including Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he played for Mumbai squad. Entry into Indian Premier League arrived through the Mumbai Indians with debut appearance during April 2023 season.

More about Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok

Engagement between Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok took place August 13 2025 in intimate ceremony with family members close friends. Wedding rituals began March 3 2026 followed by grand ceremony on March 5 2026 in Mumbai, hosted by Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar.

Guest list included cricket legends like MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel Keech, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri.

Political dignitaries included Narendra Modi and Droupadi Murmu. Bollywood presence included Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Business world represented by Mukesh Ambani with Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani with Shloka Ambani. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also made striking appearance with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

Marriage of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok attracted strong public curiosity especially around age difference between both partners. Records confirm Saaniya older by little more than one year showing how couple values compatibility over numbers. Grand celebration united icons from cricket cinema politics and business making event one of most talked about weddings of 2026.

