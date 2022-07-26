OTT Platforms: Over-the-top, or OTT, is a method of delivering television and movie material via the internet at the request and in accordance with the needs of the specific consumer. One of the numerous factors contributing to OTT content’s popularity is its accessibility. Users only need a connected device that supports applications or browsers and a high-speed internet connection to stream OTT content.Also Read - Amazon Hikes Prime Subscription in UK; Check Rates In Other Countries

How is OTT different from TV?

There is no requirement for a TV service provider subscription, however, the OTT platform itself may require a subscription. This is true for services like Netflix and Disney+, where customers may subscribe on a monthly or annual basis and access curated content at any time.

What are some of the OTT platforms in India?

Netflix Amazon Prime Disney+ MX Player ZEE5 Voot Alt Balaji SonyLIV

How can one access movies/shows on OTT?

One of the numerous factors contributing to OTT content's popularity is its accessibility. Customers only need a connected device that supports applications and a high-speed internet connection to stream OTT content. To watch the content on the digital platform, OTT apps can be downloaded to smart TV, smartphones and tablets.

Why is OTT better than TV?

Control over your content, brand, user experience, and most importantly, your data, is what OTT means. Ads are disliked by most viewers. Ad-free content is now a possibility thanks to OTT. Due to OTT, consumers are now in control. Consumers may now more than ever find the exact content they want to view and only pay for the products and services they use.