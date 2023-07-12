Home

What Jhumka: Fans Are All Praise For Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s New Track

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s new song What Jhumka has left film lovers excited. The track is a complete dance number and features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer and Alia in the new song What Jhumka. (Credits: Instagram)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film is set to release on July 28. The movie will star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. After the success of the romantic drama’s first song Tum Kya Mile, another track from the film has been released- What Jhumka. The song effortlessly blends traditional and contemporary musical elements to create a magical soundscape. What Jhumka features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dancing their hearts out. The song is a complete party number and will definitely make you groove.

What Jhumka also has something for fans of classic Hindi music. The track references the iconic song Jhumke Gira Re and even samples its tune. What Jhumka is sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics, while Pritam has composed the music.

Fans Reacts To What Jhumka From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

People were left super impressed with the song. Many people praised Alia Bhatt for her performance. ‘Alia Bhatt’s expressions are taking me back to Radha teri chunri days,” a fan remarked.

“Ok guys gonna be off social media to learn all these fantastic steps from song. What Jhumka is just firee,” a user wrote.

Others were all praise for the track. “After a long time, we got a good song from Bollywood to vibe all day. Reaallly loved it. Old Bollywood has come back,” a comment read.

Some people were impressed by the throwback to the iconic song Jhumka Gira Re. “The punch of Jhumka Gira Re is too good,” an individual commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Tum Kya Mile

Two weeks ago, the song “Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released. The song has been met with a positive reception from fans, garnering over 46 million views and 500,000 likes on YouTube. The romantic anthem was sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reunites Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after their 2019 project Gully Boy. The film, which marks Karan Johar’s return as a director after seven years, also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

