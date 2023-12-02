Home

Entertainment

What! Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover Are Back, Burry 6-Year Long Fight For a New Comedy Show, Fans Say ‘Animal Se Bhi Bada Dhamaka’

What! Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover Are Back, Burry 6-Year Long Fight For a New Comedy Show, Fans Say ‘Animal Se Bhi Bada Dhamaka’

'Ab Parivaar Poora Hua' echoing Kapil's sentiments, marks a new beginning for his iconic partnership with Sunil Grover in an exciting show.

Netflix India Shares Promo Video of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover Reuniting, Fans say, 'Perfect reunion' - Watch Video

Kapil Sharma took a sabbatical from The Kapil Sharma Show but is now back to wow the audience with his comic timing. However, he is not alone this time. A video shared by Netflix India showed the host joined by comedian Sunil Grover to share exciting news with the audience. The two have finally joined together, and the promo of their new show has left fans enthralled.

Trending Now

Sunil Grover Finally Reunites With Kapil Sharma

On Saturday, the duo surprised fans by announcing their reunion for a new comedy that will broadcast in 190 countries. The OTT giant shared a video in which Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover can be heard declaring that they will be available on Netflix together. Sunil Grover suggests leaving Australia, to which Kapil responds, “Why?” They are expecting us.”

You may like to read

Then they both agree, and Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh arrive. The team take selfie and Kapil says, “Ab hua parivaar poora (now the family is complete).” Netflix posted the video with a caption, “Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! @KapilSharmaK9and @WhoSunilGrover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix!”

Watch Hilarious Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Netizens Reactions

Netizens couldn’t resist the fact that Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are finally coming together for a new version of Comedy Nights. Fans swamped the comment box with love and enthusiasm for the duo. A user wrote, “Is din ka besabri se intezar tha (I was eagerly waiting for this day.)” Another fan in the comment box wrote, “Animal se bhi bada dhamaka hua hai , “Finally, Dr. Gulati coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show”

Infamous Fight of Kapil and Sunil Grover

For those who are unaware, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had an infamous in-flight fight in 2017, following which Sunil Grover departed The Kapil Sharma Show. The team was flying back to India after their tour in Australia when Kapil allegedly attacked and slapped Sunil on the plane. The duo can also be seen in the new trailer discussing not going to Australia; however, when Kapil Sharma pushes, Sunil adds, “iss baar by air nhi jayenge” (we won’t go by air this time) to which Kapil agrees and says, “we’ll take the road.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.