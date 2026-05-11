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What led Splitsvilla 16 contestant Mohit Magotra to consider legal action against Anuska Ghosh?

What led Splitsvilla 16 contestant Mohit Magotra to consider legal action against Anuska Ghosh?

A heated exchange between Mohit Magotra and Anushka Ghosh during Splitsvilla 16 has triggered backlash, with discussions now shifting towards possible legal action.

Mohit Magotra to consider legal action against Anuska Ghosh (PC: Twitter)

A controversy has erupted around Splitsvilla 16 after former contestants Mohit Magotra and Anuska Ghosh found themselves at the centre of a heated public fallout. The two were earlier paired on the reality show but went their separate ways after their eviction. Things took a serious turn when Anushka made a remark about Mohit’s sexuality during a podcast appearance. The comment quickly went viral and triggered backlash online. Mohit later responded strongly and confirmed that he is planning to take legal action over what he calls damaging and personal statements.

What did Anuska Ghosh say in the podcast?

The controversy began when Anuska Ghosh made a remark that raised eyebrows during a podcast. She said, “Mujhe wo banda samajh hi nahi aaya ki usko ladka chahiye ya ladki.” The statement spread quickly on social media and led to heated discussions among fans of the show. Many users questioned the tone of the remark while others called it unnecessary and disrespectful, considering their shared reality show history.

Also read: Splitsvilla 16: Uorfi Javed explains her ‘long history’ with Niharika, clears old dating rumours – Watch video

Why is Mohit Magotra planning legal action?

Reacting to the viral clip, Mohit Magotra spoke in an interview and said he was deeply hurt by the comment. He also clarified that he is secure about his identity and did not appreciate such personal remarks being made in public. Mohit said, “Lekin kuch ghatiya log hai woh nahi suderenge mein kheecha mein khud kar apne aap ko ganda nahi karna chahunga.”

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He further said, “It’s a legal process… Jab mein apne pe aata hoon toh I am an extremist. She said really bad things about me toh woh brand collaborations zyada karenge toh I am pretty sure paise dene honge court ko aur jab mein sahi sabeet ho jaunga toh mujhe bhi.” He further added that silence should not be mistaken for weakness and hinted that legal proceedings may follow soon.

What else did Mohit say about the controversy?

Mohit Magotra also suggested that such statements are often made for attention and engagement after reality shows. He claimed that people try to stay relevant through controversy after leaving shows like Splitsvilla 16. He also took a sharp dig suggesting that some individuals rely on drama for visibility once the show ends. He further added “Ghatiya insaan se aap ghatiyaa cheezein hi accept karte ho yeh toh kuch nahi hai isse zyada ghatiya cheezein woh kar sakti hai.”

What is happening on Splitsvilla 16 finale stage?

Meanwhile the season of Splitsvilla 16 is heading towards its grand finale with a major twist called “Pyaar Ka Power” where audience voting will influence results. Finalist pairs include Gullu and Kaira, Tayne De Villiers and Soundharya Shetty, Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur along with Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari after intense semi final rounds. The finale is set to happen on May 16 which will stream on Jio Hotstar.

Also read: Splitsvilla 16: Anjali Schmuck alleges non-consensual touching by contestant Tayne De Villiers on the show, threatens police action

How did the situation escalate further?

The issue has become more intense due to fan reactions on social media where viewers are divided over the remarks. While some support Mohit others believe the matter could have been handled privately. The legal angle has now added more attention to the already dramatic reality show fallout.

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