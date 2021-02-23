Director Taranveer Singh, who has worked as an Assistant Director on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Karthik Calling Karthik, is debuting as a director with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar-basked movie titled ‘Tuesdays And Fridays’. The film is a love story – starring veteran actor Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, and former Miss India Jhatalekha Malhotra. While it may look like a launchpad for so many fresh names associated with it, the film takes you back to the world of romance that Shah Rukh Khan has established, or Ranbir Kapoor has carried forward.

Taranveer, does being backed by big production houses when you’re making your directorial debut comes as an extra responsibility?



For sure. When someone like Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali decide to put their name on your film, you automatically have that pressure of making sure you offer a product polished enough to be worthy of their legacy.



What was so interesting about the story that you decided to debut as a director with this film?

Being an ardent fan of the romance genre, I’ve grown up on bollywood romances by Yash Chopra and Karan Johar. So as a debut film, I wanted to present my take on the kind of rom-coms that influenced me, but with a twist interesting enough for the industry to take notice of me as a story teller. And I feel Tuesdays And Fridays offered me that opportunity.