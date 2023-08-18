Home

Entertainment

What SS Rajamouli Said About Aamir Khan’s Performance In Laal Singh Chaddha, Mansoor Khan Reveals

What SS Rajamouli Said About Aamir Khan’s Performance In Laal Singh Chaddha, Mansoor Khan Reveals

Aamir Khan told Mansoor Khan that even filmmaker SS Rajamouli believes that he was overacting in his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor.

SS Rajamouli on Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan’s latest release Laal Singh Chaddha was not only a box office disaster but also received a lot of criticism from movie buffs. Now, the protagonist’s cousin, filmmaker Mansoor Khan has revealed that Aamir Khan was also forced to think that he must have overacted in Laal Singh Chaddha when filmmaker SS Rajamouli also said the same about his performance. During his recent interaction with PTI, Mansoor Khan said that even he had said the same thing about the movie to Aamir Khan.

Trending Now

SS Rajamouli thinks Aamir Khan overacted in Laal Singh Chaddha

Mansoor Khan recalled his interaction with Aamir Khan about Laal Singh Chaddha. He said that one day Aamir Khan revealed that when he told the actor that his performance in the film was over the top, Mr Perfectionist thought he is a subtle guy, which is why he might have felt that way. But when SS Rajamouli told the actor that it seems like overacting, Aamir Khan told himself, “isko bhi lag raha hai toh kiya hi hoga (If he also feels so then it must be).”

Mansoor Khan on Aamir Khan’s performance

Mansoor Khan said he told Aamir Khan that he liked the script of Laal Singh Chaddha and believes that writer Atul Kulkarni did a fine job. However, he thinks that Aamir Khan went over the top with his expressions. He said, “I mean the character is not a jerk, not someone suffering with dyslexia or anything else. He is a bit odd… but that’s about it. I loved Tom Hanks in the original (Forrest Gump), he was so minimal with his expressions and portrayal of the character. Of course, I did tell this to Aamir.”

Aamir Khan’s reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha failure

Mansoor Khan also disclosed that when Laal Singh Chaddha faced ‘boycott Bollywood’ calls, Aamir Khan said that a good movie will work despite criticisms. It was a setback for Aamir Khan when the film failed to perform at the box office.

For the unaware, Mansoor Khan worked with Aamir Khan in his 1988 superhit debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The duo once again collaborated for the movies, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Akele Hum Akele Tum.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES