Happy Birthday, Karisma Kapoor: Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor turns 46 on June 25. She is one of the talented actors in the industry who made the 90's era memorable. Having started her career in Bollywood at a young age of 17, with Prem Qaidi in 1991, starring opposite Bharat Bhushan, her journey in the industry has been nothing short of exceptional. The talented actor even won a National Award in 1998 for her role in the romantic drama, Dil Toh Paagal Hai and bagged several other prestigious awards in her nearly three-decade-long career in Bollywood.

On her birthday, here's a list of movies that you can watch on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney +Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

Dil Toh Paagal Hai – Amazon Prime

Dil To Pagal Hai is a 1997 musical romantic film directed by Yash Chopra. The film follows the love lives of the members of a musical troupe in which two dancers played by Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor compete for the love of a choreographer played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Haseena Maan Jayegi – Zee5

Haseena Maan Jayegi is a 1999 romantic comedy starring Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Kader Khan and Anupam Kher. Tired of his two mischievous sons, Sonu and Monu, Amirchand decides to keep them apart by assigning them different tasks. Sonu leaves for Goa, while Monu stays back in Mumbai to look after the family business. Trouble begins when Monu disguises and reaches Goa to meet Sonu and the two brothers fall in love with Gulzarilal Verma’s daughters.

Fiza- Netflix

Fiza is a 2000 crime thriller film written and directed by Khalid Mohammed. It stars Karisma Kapoor in the title role, along with Hrithik Roshan as her terrorist brother and Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan as their mother. In 1993 Fiza’s brother Aman disappears during the riots in Mumbai.

Mentalhood – Zee5

Mentalhood is a ZEE5 Original drama series starring Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome and Shruti Seth. Meira, a multi-tasking mom, tries to find the right balance in parenting and reaches out to other moms through a blog.

Judwaa- Netflix

Judwaa is a 1997 action comedy film, directed by David Dhawan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and starring Salman Khan in a dual role opposite Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Hello Brother which in turn was a remake of the Jackie Chan film Twin Dragons.

Biwi No 1- Hotstar

Biwi No 1 is 1999’s comedy-drama film directed by David Dhawan, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, and featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan appear in cameo roles.

Raja Babu – Hotstar

Raja Babu is a 1994 Hindi-language action comedy film directed by David Dhawan. It stars Karisma Kapoor, Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Kadar Khan, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra and Gulshan Grover, with music by Anand-Milind and lyrics by Sameer. It is a remake of K. Bhagyaraj’s Tamil comedy movie Raasukutti.

Raja Hindustani – Zee5

Raja Hindustani is a 1996 romantic film, starring Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Johnny Lever and others. It’s a love story between a poor man and a rich girl. The girl goes to a small hill station where she meets a carefree driver/tourist guide Raja. They fall in love. But her father will accept him only if he agrees to go to the city, but Raja refuses. The girl’s other family members seize the opportunity to add fuel to the fire. She is forced to choose between her father and Raja.

Shakti The Power – Zee5

Shakti-The Power is a 2002 Hindi action drama starring Karisma Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Sanjay Kapoor. Karisma and Nana Patekar’s performance was acclaimed and they both were nominated for the Best Actor Female and Male categories. Shakti- The Power is about Nandini who struggles to escape from the clutches of his violent father-in-law, who is engaged in feudal gang wars. The film highlights the problems of patriarchal society and the struggle of a mother to protect her son.