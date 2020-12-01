Here’s a list of movies and web shows to watch in the month of December on the SonyLIV app: Also Read - Why it took this man six months to make a sandwich?

Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Now partnered with Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how much her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, Syd and McKenna become a force to be reckoned with on the streets, and in each other’s lives. Catch the season 2 of the show on 04th December only on SonyLIV.

Shrikant Bashir

Shrikant Bashir, is an edgy action drama original series which showcases the partnership of two ideologically and ethically different individuals, who come together for their duty towards the country. The show is led by Gashmeer Mahajani and Yudhishtir Singh along with Pooja Gor, Mantra, Ashmita Jaggi and others. It will release on 11th December only on SonyLIV.

Sandwich

Fate brings love in Naina and Sameer’s life and later love brings marriage. What happens next in their married life is something you need to watch out for in this series. Directed by Rohan Sippy, Sandwich features Aahana Kumra, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Zakir Hussain, Divya Seth Shah amongst others. The show hit SonyLIV on 25th December.

The Spanish Princess

Set in the 16th century in Tudor London, the show dwells on the life of Catherine of Aragon and how European history altered around her. The show features Alicia Borrachero, Andrew Buchan and Sai Bennett amongst others and will be available from 25th December only on SonyLIV.