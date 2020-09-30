Here’s a list of movies and web shows to watch in the month of October on the SonyLIV app. Also Read - KBC 12 September 29, 2020 Episode Highlights: Jay Kulshrestha Becomes Roll-over Contestant For The Next Episode

Have a look:

The Commons

Set in the near future, The Commons is a character-driven thriller which plays out at the intersection of climate change and the cutting edge of biotechnology. The show features Joanne Froggatt, Rupert Penry-Jones and David Lyons in lead. The Commons will hit SonyLIV on 02th October.

SCAM 1992

Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta – his meteoric rise and catastrophic downfall. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, this series is based on journalists Debashis Basu & Sucheta Dalal’s book, The Scam. Set to go live on 9th October only on SonyLIV, the series features an ensemble cast of Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, Ananth Mahadevan and more.

Who wants to be a Millionaire

Jimmy Kimmel, host of Who wants to be a Millionaire, gives contestants a chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. SonyLIV brings this popular show starting 16th October for its Indian audience.

Saloni Ki Suno

Saloni Gaur also known by her comic name Nazma Aapi brings a humorous sketch comedy show on current affairs with a middle class point of view. The original goes live this October only on SonyLIV.

Surgical Operations Teams

The Surgical Operations Teams, is an edgy action drama original series which showcases the partnership of two ideologically and ethnically different individuals, who get together to solve crimes of national threat. Led by Gashmeer Mahajani and Yudhishtir Singh along with Pooja Gor, Mantra, Ashmita Jaggi and others, the show will release on 30th October only on SonyLIV.