Home

Entertainment

What Was the Komagata Maru incident That Diljit Dosanjh Mentioned on The Tonight Show?

What Was the Komagata Maru incident That Diljit Dosanjh Mentioned on The Tonight Show?

Diljit Dosanjh recently spoke about the Komagata Maru Case at The Tonight Show, here's what happened with the Indians in Canada in 1914?

Diljit Dosanjh (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon during his international tour. He spoke about his major concerts and the global recognition he has received. During the conversation, he also mentioned his show near a historic site in Vancouver, Canada, where 50,000 people attended. He explained why the Vancouver concert was especially moving because it had a history. This brought the Komagata Maru incident back into the spotlight. The incident took place in 1914, when around 367 Indians travelled to Canada in search of a better life. However, they were not allowed to disembark and remained stranded on a ship at sea for several days.

What Was the Komagata Maru Case?

The Komagata Maru incident involved a Japanese ship called the Komagata Maru, chartered by Gurdit Singh, a Sikh businessman, from Hong Kong to Canada. In 1914, around 376 passengers from India were travelling aboard the ship. Most of them belonged to the Sikh, Hindu, and Muslim communities and had travelled to Canada in search of a better life. However, they were denied entry due to discriminatory Canadian immigration laws that targeted Indian migrants at the time. The ship was stopped at the port of Vancouver, and the passengers were not allowed to enter the country, even after having proper documentation.

Diljit Dosanjh takes his Panjabi and Sikh roots wherever he goes. On @FallonTonight he tells Jimmy that Sikhs were not allowed to disembark in Vancouver from the Guru Nanak Jahaz Komagata Maru in 1914 and that in 2026 – 55,000 Sikhs in the same city filled a stadium to see him. pic.twitter.com/tjuM4viVAy — Gilly (@GillysGuidance) April 28, 2026

Also Read: Exclusive: Border 2 actress Neeta Mohindra talks about emotional scene with Diljit Dosanjh, ‘Jab Aapko…’

Passengers were stranded on the ship for two months

The passengers were forced to remain stranded aboard the ship at sea for nearly two months. During this time, food and water became scarce, and many people fell ill. They had no proper medicines or basic amenities. The situation became so severe that the passengers suffered from hunger and thirst. Throughout this period, members of the local Indian community tried to help them. Efforts were also made to arrange legal assistance and raise funds, but despite these attempts, the passengers were still denied entry into Canada.

20 people injured in police attack

Eventually, the passengers were forced to return. When the ship arrived back in India, the situation worsened further. A clash broke out between the passengers and the British police in the Budge Budge area of West Bengal. Around 20 people were killed, while several others were arrested.

According to the Vancouver City Council website, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologised for the incident in 2016. The Vancouver City Council also formally apologised in May 2021 for the historical discrimination faced by the passengers of the Komagata Maru.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.