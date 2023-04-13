Home

What Wasim Akram Thinks About Javed Akhtar’s 26/11 Statement in Pakistan

Wasim Akram talks about the famous statement that Javed Akhtar made in Lahore during an event about the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.

Mumbai: In February this year, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar made a stir online when at an event in Lahore, he made a statement that startled everybody. While addressing a crowd at an event in Pakistan, he commented on the Indo-Pak relationship and mentioned the ghastly 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

Akhtar, who’s known for calling spade a spade, said India has not forgiven Pakistan for the attacks and it wouldn’t be fair to expect the country’s people to forget all in a snap. Now, over a month later, Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram commented on the incident which raised eyebrows in the Pakistani media, making many celebs come under fire for partying with Akhtar that night in Lahore. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akram refused to directly comment on the incident but maintained that he would have never spoken against any country if he was invited there.

WASIM AKRAN ON JAVED AKHTAR’S 26/11 STATEMENT

The popular cricketer said, “I would not like to comment on political subjects as I am here to promote my film. If I was invited to another country I would find positive things to say about it.” He also talked about missing India, its food, and its hospitality. He said, “We would love to come to India. I used to be there for 7-8 months a year. I miss my friends, people, food, most importantly dosa. We don’t have it in Pakistan.”

HOW JAVED AKHTAR REMINDED PAKISTAN ABOUT 26/11 ATTACKS

In a video that went viral in February this year, Javed Akhtar was seen telling a Pakistani national that Indians have not forgotten the 26/11 attack or how our artistes were treated in their country despite us showing a large heart everytime they visited us here. During a gathering at the event organised to honour Urdu poet, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Akhtar was asked, “You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren’t just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love (sic)?”

Answering the same, Jaadu, as he is lovingly called, said, “We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, which should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, and we have seen the attack on our city. They (the attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani’s heart, you can’t complain (sic).”

Akhtar also questioned the Pakistani gathering about not opening their hearts to the Indian artistes the way we did in India. He said, “When Faiz Sahab visited, he was received like a very important visitor. It was broadcast all over. We hosted big functions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan. You (Pakistan) never organized a function for Lata Mangeshkar (sic)?” The poet received claps and cheers from the gathering for his statements.

