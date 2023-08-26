Home

What Went Wrong With Adipurush? Vibhishan Aka Siddhant Karnick Breaks Silence – Exclusive

Siddhant Karnick, who played Vibhishan in 'Adipurush,' has defended the movie ever since it has been under the radar. However, this time, he opened up about what went wrong with Om Raut's movie in an exclusive conversation with India.com

Adipurush has been in the spotlight due to its dialogue and VFX. Social media users united to criticize Om Raut’s film ever since it hit the big screens. In relation to this, Siddhant Karnick, who essayed the role of Vibhishan in the fantasy drama, discussed what went wrong with the movie in an exclusive conversation with India.com. For the unversed, Karnick played the kind brother of Ravana. He joined forces with Rama and his army to save Sita and get revenge for the kidnapping in the movie.

WHAT WENT WRONG WITH ADIRPURUSH?

Siddhant Karnick believed that the film got a second inning after its release on OTT. He said, “It is breathing a new life and I have absolutely all faith that it’s a good film. It might not be the film, how the people who’ve said or been very vocal about it have visualised it but it is one man’s vision and I see no reason why you would doubt that man’s vision (sic).”

The ‘Made in Heaven 2‘ actor defended the movie and continued, “He created Adipurush, that in itself is a huge thing, he created the biggest budget film that came out of India, that in itself is a big deal (sic).”

According to Siddhant, the movie was made for the next generation, for the generation who is not in tune with our culture. He did, however, realize that some of Adipurush‘s sequences should have been handled differently. “Some scenes yes, could’ve been done differently but largely it was a good movie and I really enjoyed the movie when I watched it, ” he concluded.

Siddhant recalled the time when he watched the movie for the first time in theatres. He told us that after the credits rolled, a 10-year-old boy was seen dancing on ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in the theatre. He said, “If it moves a child so much, they will then be curious about it, then they will buy the right kind of texts about it, and that’s what we have to do. We, as filmmakers, just have to bring another perspective.”

Stay tuned for Siddhant Karnick’s full interview about Made in Heaven 2, toxic relationships, being stereotyped and much more!

