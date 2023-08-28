Home

What Will Sam Asghari Get From The Estimated $15 Million Britney Spears Was Paid For Her Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’?

The cover of Britney Spears' highly-awaited autobiography titled ‘The Woman in Me’ suggests that the singer will be releasing her memoir on 24 October this year.

Britney Spears-Sam Asghari divorce. (File photo)

‘Princess of Pop’ Britney Spears has been recently making headlines owing to her divorce from model and actor Sam Asghari. The most recent update regarding the split of the celebrity couple is that the singer’s estranged husband will reportedly not receive even a penny from the $15 million she is believed to have been paid for her memoir. If sources are to be believed, the singer will not have to shell out anything even when she ends up mentioning their relationship in her memoir. Going by a Page Six report, the couple has an iron-clad prenuptial agreement, which refrains Sam Asghari from making any money off the book.

In addition to this, Sam Asghari will not be getting any money from the singer as he filed for divorce just within 14 months of marriage. It is reported that he would have been eligible for a $1 million payout in case the couple parted ways after two years of being married.

A BBC report claims that Sam Asghari recently filed for a divorce from the singer citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ between the two. For the unversed, this is Sam Asghari’s first marriage and Britney Spears’ third. She was initially married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander. The second time, she tied the knot with dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children.

Going by the cover of Britney Spears’ autobiography titled ‘The Woman in Me’ she will be unveiling her memoir on 24 October this year.

Britney Spears Gets Stitches

The founder of TMZ, Harvey Levin revealed during the TV special ‘Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair’ that one of the fights between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari left the singer seriously injured. Harvey Levin said that as these two were fighting in a hotel room, the singer tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open. However, later a Page Six report alleged that these allegations were far from true.

Britney Spears also used social media to slam TMZ for its recent claims. She dropped a video on the internet, featuring several sneak peeks from her shoots, along with the caption, “Before documentaries like TMZ existed … it wasn’t acceptable for the press to make shows on innocent people to spread false information and ruin reputations!!! Back when Hollywood had value and respect !!!”

