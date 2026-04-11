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Wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khuntis heartwarming meet With Ranveer Singh & Salman Khan wins internet, video goes viral

Wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti’s heartwarming meet With Ranveer Singh & Salman Khan wins internet, video goes viral

Bhima Khunti’s memorable meeting with Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan has struck a chord online, as fans admire the genuine warmth and respect shared between the wheelchair cricketer and the two stars in the viral video.

International wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti experienced an unforgettable moment during a recent airport encounter that quickly captured online attention. A video showing his interaction with Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan began circulating widely as fans praised the warmth shown by both stars. The meeting took place in Jamnagar, where several film personalities had gathered to attend the birthday celebration of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. What stood out most was the genuine connection visible in the clip, which made viewers appreciate kindness beyond celebrity image. Bhima later shared emotional words, describing the experience as a memory that will stay with him forever.

Viral meeting at Jamnagar airport

During the visit, Bhima met Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan at the airport, where both actors greeted him warmly. They signed autographs, interacted with him and spent time in conversation instead of rushing away. Ranveer Singh especially left a deep impression on Bhima, who described him as a genuinely good human being, highlighting his simplicity, humility and respect.

Bhima Khunti’s praise for Dhurandhar star

Bhima shared heartfelt message after meeting Ranveer Singh expressing how rare such genuine behaviour feels. He mentioned that beyond stardom what truly matters is kindness shown in small moments. His words resonated strongly with fans who appreciated actor for staying grounded despite massive success including blockbuster run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Check out viral video of Bhima Khunti with Ranveer Singh here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhima Khunti (@bhima_khunti_official)

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Meanwhile, interaction with Salman Khan also became highlight where actor signed autograph and acknowledged Bhima with warmth. Bhima described moment as proud achievement connecting it to his journey from cricket field to meeting one of biggest stars.

Check out viral video of Bhima Khunti with Salman Khan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhima Khunti (@bhima_khunti_official)

Fans react to heartwarming moment

Social media users responded with admiration praising both actors for respectful behaviour. Many comments pointed out how Ranveer took time to speak rather than just pose for camera. Others called moment inspiring showing how simple gestures can create lasting impact. One user wrote, “Ranveer Singh truly shows what real stardom looks like respect and kindness always shine brighter.”

Another one wrote, “Loved how he didn’t rush this moment pure heart and genuine vibes.” One fan praise both stars and wrote, “Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh both winning hearts with such simple gesture this is what fans admire most.”

Who is Bhima Khunti?

Bhima Khunti stands as international wheelchair cricketer and captain of Gujarat Wheelchair Cricket Team. Coming from Porbandar he built strong identity through determination and skill on field. Apart from sports he works as motivational speaker inspiring many people to rise above physical challenges. His journey reflects courage discipline and positive mindset which earned him respect across country.

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