When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Named Salman Khan ‘Sexiest And Most Gorgeous Man’ in Bollywood

Bollywood Trivia: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Named Salman Khan ‘Sexiest And Most Gorgeous Man’ in Bollywood Industry

An old video of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is circulating on social media where she spoke about her then love-interest, actor Salman Khan. Decades ago, Salman and Aishwarya were rumored to be dating. It was speculated that the two ended the relationship on not-so-good terms. However, their chemistry on-screen was so amazing that fans desire to watch them together someday. An old video of Aishwarya has gone viral where she has named Salman Khan as the ‘sexiest and the most gorgeous man’.

In the video, Simi Garewal asked Aishwarya, ‘Who is the sexiest and most gorgeous man in Bollywood?’ After a lot of blushing and beating around the bush, Aish replied, ”Alright, let’s take someone who is obviously selected amongst the list of Indian men internationally—Salman.’

Salman and Aishwarya were together seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to be seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming period film PS2. Last month, the makers released the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan-2 which garnered much praise. The first part of the film franchise had already turned out to be a megahit. The ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ films are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s modern Tamil classic of the same name.

