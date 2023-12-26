Home

Entertainment

When Amitabh Bachchan Rejected Abhishek Bachchan’s Script Before Refugee: ‘Bakwaas Script’

When Amitabh Bachchan Rejected Abhishek Bachchan’s Script Before Refugee: ‘Bakwaas Script’

Abhishek Bachchan recalled the time when his father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan rejected his Samjhauta Express script.

When Amitabh Bachchan Rejected Abhishek Bachchan's Script Before Refugee: 'Bakwaas Script'

Abhishek Bachchan‘s entry into the world of acting with Refugee alongside Kareena Kapoor was a notable thing, given his lineage as Amitabh Bachchan’s son. However, the lesser-known tale behind his debut involves a script he co-authored with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, a script that was met with unexpected rejection from his father, Amitabh Bachchan. In a candid conversation with Galatta Plus, Abhishek reminisced about the script he and Rakeysh penned named “Samjhauta Express.” Facing challenges in finding a launchpad and direction in the film industry, the duo, bound by a long-standing friendship, decided to create their own opportunity.

Trending Now

Abhishek shared how the script revolved around a narrative where a terrorist embarked on a quest to find his long-lost father, abducted during his childhood. The duo even commenced preparations for the film, conducting look tests and Abhishek growing out his hair and beard in alignment with the envisioned character. Their next step was to present the script to Amitabh Bachchan’s production house. However, narrating a script to his father was known to be nerve-wracking; Amitabh’s reactions were often inscrutable. As anticipated, after a silence that followed their presentation, Amitabh bluntly labelled the script as ‘utter rubbish’ and instructed them to leave. “Boys, bahut hi bakwaas script hai”, said Big B.

You may like to read

The rejection left both Abhishek and Rakeysh disheartened. Rakeysh, particularly affected, sought solace in writing and, fueled by frustration, penned what would eventually become “Aks”.

Abhishek also revealed no one was ready to launch him as an actor. “I was sitting with my friend Rakeysh Mehra and I said, ‘Yaar, it has been two years and I can’t get a film and I am getting really demoralised.’ He said, ‘I also want to direct a film but they all want me to direct ads.’ So I said, ‘I’ll act for you.’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’ll direct you.’ We wrote a script called Samjhauta Express,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.